Longboat Key, FL
435 L AMBIANCE DRIVE
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:04 PM

435 L AMBIANCE DRIVE

435 L Ambiance Drive · (941) 376-4500
Location

435 L Ambiance Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228
Longboat Key Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit H402 · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2385 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
media room
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
garage
media room
LUXURY LIVING...behind the gates of LONGBOAT KEY CLUB. Spacious two bedroom, 3 bath condo with a FABULOUS VIEW OF THE GULF OF MEXICO and the SARASOTA BAY FRONT. A huge wrap around balcony to enjoy your morning coffee and beautiful sunsets every night. Conveniently located, a short distance from restaurants and shopping on St. Armand's Circle. A few minutes drive to downtown Sarasota with our expansive theatre district, casual and fine dining rows of shopping. King bed in the master and a queen bed in the guest room. If it's comfort and luxury your seeking for your vacation...you've just found it! GULF OF MEXICO, SARASOTA VACATION PROPERTY, SARASOTA BAYFRONT, LUXURY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 L AMBIANCE DRIVE have any available units?
435 L AMBIANCE DRIVE has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 435 L AMBIANCE DRIVE have?
Some of 435 L AMBIANCE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 L AMBIANCE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
435 L AMBIANCE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 L AMBIANCE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 435 L AMBIANCE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 435 L AMBIANCE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 435 L AMBIANCE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 435 L AMBIANCE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 L AMBIANCE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 L AMBIANCE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 435 L AMBIANCE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 435 L AMBIANCE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 435 L AMBIANCE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 435 L AMBIANCE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 435 L AMBIANCE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 435 L AMBIANCE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 435 L AMBIANCE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
