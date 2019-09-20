435 L AMBIANCE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

LUXURY LIVING...behind the gates of LONGBOAT KEY CLUB. Spacious two bedroom, 3 bath condo with a FABULOUS VIEW OF THE GULF OF MEXICO and the SARASOTA BAY FRONT. A huge wrap around balcony to enjoy your morning coffee and beautiful sunsets every night. Conveniently located, a short distance from restaurants and shopping on St. Armand's Circle. A few minutes drive to downtown Sarasota with our expansive theatre district, casual and fine dining rows of shopping. King bed in the master and a queen bed in the guest room. If it's comfort and luxury your seeking for your vacation...you've just found it! GULF OF MEXICO, SARASOTA VACATION PROPERTY, SARASOTA BAYFRONT, LUXURY.