3804 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

BEACH-SIDE CONDO RENTAL. Stunning beach views from this sunny and bright 2nd floor condo only steps to the beach! 2-bedroom, 2-bath turnkey furnished unit with lovely Gulf views from kitchen, dining room, living room and master bedroom. Eat-in kitchen and washer/dryer in unit, flat screen cable TV and WiFi available, carport parking, elevator access. No pets. Beach Harbor Club is a boating and beach community located on beautiful Longboat Key.



Amenities include: Private beach access, community kayaks, updated clubhouse (which includes a catering kitchen and bar), state-of-the-art fitness center, heated over-sized pool, library and woodworking shop. Beach Harbor Club also hosts many social activities. Close to Sarasota and St. Armand's Circle with restaurants and shopping. Make this your island get-away today!



$3,500/month (minimum 3-month) December thru April. $2,500/month May thru November. Cable TV, WiFi Internet access, Utilities provided. Sales and resort tax, booking fee, departure cleaning and association application fee additional.