All apartments in Longboat Key
Find more places like 2525 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longboat Key, FL
/
2525 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

2525 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

2525 Gulf of Mexico Drive · (941) 383-5577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Longboat Key
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2525 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11E · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1491 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
BEACHSIDE VACATION RENTAL. Full Gulf views look out all the way north on Longboat Key and across to Sarasota Bay from this spacious 2-bedcroom, 2-bath condo located mid-island on Longboat Key at a lighted intersection. Convenient to Publix, CVS pharmacy, post office, banks, churches/temple, tennis, banks, library, restaurants and St. Armand's Circle and downtown Sarasota. Turnkey furnished with two master en-suite in split floorplan. King size bed in master and queen bed in guest bedroom with cable TV in living room and bedrooms. WiFi Internet available. Full Gulf view from bedrooms and living/dining and kitchen. Shared laundry on the same floor. Heated pool, fitness, tennis and clubhouse with BBQ grills and chairs/umbrellas on the beach and at the pool. Available multi-month April thru December at $3,500/month. Minimum 3-month. Electric and Internet expense additional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have any available units?
2525 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2525 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have?
Some of 2525 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2525 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2525 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 2525 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2525 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2525 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2525 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2525 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2525 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2525 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2525 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2525 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2525 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2525 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Longboat Key 1 BedroomsLongboat Key 2 Bedrooms
Longboat Key 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLongboat Key Apartments with Pool
Longboat Key Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Port Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FL
Greenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLRotonda, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity