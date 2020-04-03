2525 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

Amenities

BEACHSIDE VACATION RENTAL. Full Gulf views look out all the way north on Longboat Key and across to Sarasota Bay from this spacious 2-bedcroom, 2-bath condo located mid-island on Longboat Key at a lighted intersection. Convenient to Publix, CVS pharmacy, post office, banks, churches/temple, tennis, banks, library, restaurants and St. Armand's Circle and downtown Sarasota. Turnkey furnished with two master en-suite in split floorplan. King size bed in master and queen bed in guest bedroom with cable TV in living room and bedrooms. WiFi Internet available. Full Gulf view from bedrooms and living/dining and kitchen. Shared laundry on the same floor. Heated pool, fitness, tennis and clubhouse with BBQ grills and chairs/umbrellas on the beach and at the pool. Available multi-month April thru December at $3,500/month. Minimum 3-month. Electric and Internet expense additional.