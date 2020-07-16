Apartment List
196 Apartments for rent in Lockhart, FL with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:13 AM
21 Units Available
Lockhart
The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir, Lockhart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1387 sqft
Just eight miles from downtown Orlando, The Grand Reserve at Maitland Park lets you live comfortably and still tap into the excitement of the city.
Results within 1 mile of Lockhart
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
49 Units Available
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,024
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1284 sqft
Close to Lake Lotus, Highways 414 and 434, West Town Corners Mall. Schools nearby: Riverside Elementary, Seminole State College - Altamonte Campus, Forest City Adventist School, Teague Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, high-endurance fitness center, indoor racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
60 Units Available
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1518 sqft
Near the I-4, Lake Lotus. Nearby schools: Seminole State College Altamonte Campus, Riverside Elementary, Lockhart Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with racquetball courts, aerobic studio with classes, private sunbathing decks, sand volleyball, tennis courts, 3 pools, sauna, hot tub, spa, tot lot.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
22 Units Available
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,184
1476 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, outdoor fireplaces, outdoor yoga lawn, dog park, tech lounge with Mac stations, USB ports in kitchen. Near Spring Lake Elementary School, shopping at West Town Corners, Seminole Wekiva Trail, Highways 434 and 436.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
17 Units Available
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
1395 sqft
Luxury is the watchword for this gorgeous, Floridian style complex. Minutes away from 429 and I-4. Pool, spa and 24-hour fitness center. This paradise even has room for pets, including large dogs.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
137 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,413
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1338 sqft
You can feel the seclusion, but you'll wonder how it's possible. A hidden gem in the center of it all, Bainbridge at Lake Shadow makes everyday living an extraordinary experience. That's because all you could possibly need is so close to home.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 16 at 12:14 AM
$
12 Units Available
The Tiffany At Maitland West
9301 Summit Centre Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1353 sqft
The spacious, open floor plans at this Maitland apartment community boast spa-like bathrooms, oversized closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, and in-home laundry. Amenities include a clubhouse with spa, a dog park and a resort-style pool.

1 of 1

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Rosemont
3988 VERSAILLES DR UNIT 3988C
3988 Versailles Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3988 VERSAILLES DR UNIT 3988C in Orlando. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Signal Hill
4502 Lighthouse Circle
4502 Lighthouse Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1038 sqft
RENT READY TWO STORY TOWNHOUSE 2 BEDROOM / 1.5 BATH! - This townhome style condo is conveniently located in Three Lakes Village subdivision front end unit with assigned parking spaces. This home has a private gated entrance and courtyard entry.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
7625 Avonwood Ct.
7625 Avonwood Court, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1318 sqft
7625 Avonwood Ct. Available 07/21/20 Lovely 3BR/2BA Home near 434 & Maitland Blvd! - This three bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,220 sqft beautiful home sits on a large lot with a fenced in backyard and is shaded by lots of trees.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Fairview
1775 Fairview Shores Dr
1775 Fairview Shores Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1400 sqft
AAA+++ TOWNHOME-Great Location - Property Id: 280001 Beautiful townhome that has so much to offer-wood floors on 1st floor with updated kitchen-granite countertops-stainless steel appliances-washer/dryer in unit-1/2 bath located on 1st

1 of 1

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Rosemont
4117 Versailles dr unit 4117 H
4117 Versailles Drive, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4117 Versailles dr unit 4117 H in Orlando. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Country Creek
5021 Sweet Leaf Ct
5021 Sweet Leaf Court, Altamonte Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2211 sqft
5021 Sweet Leaf Ct, Beautiful 4/2.5 Gated Lake Brantley school district - 5021 Sweet Leaf Ct, Beautiful 4/2.5, Gated, Top Rated Lake Brantley school district. Two-story single-family home newly painted exterior in gated Camden Club.
Results within 5 miles of Lockhart
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
84 Units Available
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1418 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Town Trelago.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
24 Units Available
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,064
1309 sqft
Luxury living right next to the Maitland SunRail Station. Minutes from shopping and dining in Orlando. Enjoy a modern home with exposed brick walls and hardwood floors. Community has resort-style amenities.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
27 Units Available
College Park
The Princeton At College Park
646 W Smith Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Princeton at College Park offers upscale living in vibrant College Park, FL, just minutes from Downtown Orlando.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
55 Units Available
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl, Apopka, FL
Studio
$825
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1028 sqft
Just minutes from Mirror Lake. Ideal community for active residents with a volleyball court, tennis court, 24-hour gym, bike storage and playground. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, a fireplace and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
45 Units Available
Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,325
719 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1213 sqft
Alexan Winter Park is an apartment community designed with you in mind, putting extra care into every detail. Details that make your living space an extension of you, with open floor plans and extra touches like keyless entry and USB outlets.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
58 Units Available
The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,428
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,142
1468 sqft
Luxury apartment community with built-in alarm system, clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Plenty of areas to entertain friends. Units are spacious with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
24 Units Available
Medith Manor
Sabal Club
525 Sabal Lake Dr, Longwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,101
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
1309 sqft
Community located right by Lake Brantley, a US Post Office, Highways 434 and 436. Resort-style living with an indoor basketball court, racquetball court, three lighted tennis courts, pool with sundeck, large fitness center, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
12 Units Available
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,444
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,057
1320 sqft
Luxury units include laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community features pool, parking, and game room. Great location, close to Trader Joe's, dining options, and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
26 Units Available
Rowena Gardens
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,436
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,544
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1143 sqft
Nearby schools: Fern Creek Elementary, Lake Highland Prep, Adventist University of Health Sciences. Right by Lake Formosa, I-4, N. Mills Ave., Florida Hospital Orlando, Florida Hospital for Children, Harry P Leu Gardens. Amenities include: 2 pools, zen areas, spa room, bike lockers, poolside grills.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
25 Units Available
Central Business District
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,179
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,129
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1174 sqft
Minutes from I-4 and Lake Concord. Urban-style community with 9-foot ceilings, resort-like pool and media room. Luxury amenities include granite countertops, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Oversized showers and tubs.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 16 at 12:06 AM
$
76 Units Available
Central Business District
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1060 sqft
This community is located off I-4 and provides easy access to the shopping and dining options along Colonial Drive. Beautiful units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community also feature a pool and gym.
City Guide for Lockhart, FL

It is a little-known fact that there are several areas in Lockhart, Florida, that are supposedly haunted! The areas in and around the city have over a dozen sites with major histories of paranormal activity and dark pasts. For those interested in all things spooky and kooky, this is your kind of place!

Lockhart is located about 20 minutes away from Orlando and is a suburb of Lake Buena Vista. This means it is less than a half-hour away from Disney World, Universal Studios, SeaWorld Orlando, and pretty much every other theme park you might want to visit. With that kind of location, it's kind of shocking that this census-designated place only has 13,060 residents. It seems like anyone who likes to have fun should be living in or around Lockhart, which is why you should check out the rental homes here as soon as possible, before everyone else figures out what a prime location this is! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lockhart, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lockhart renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

