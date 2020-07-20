Amenities

5536 Burlwood Drive Available 08/01/19 5536 Burlwood Dr Orlando, FL. 32810 - Deposit $1995. Monthly Rent $1995. Available 08/01/19!



Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or spencer@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!



This home is located in the beautiful gated community of Rose Bay. This is a 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a den/office. Three bedrooms are down stairs except for the bonus room/bedroom (which could also be considered an in-law suite as it has it's own bath). This property features stainless steel appliances, tile in all common areas, carpet in the bedrooms, as well as a glassed-in porch and screened in porch. Close to Maitland Interchange, and only minutes to I-4 and downtown Orlando.



**Our qualifying criteria allows for no more than two unrelated adults on the lease agreement. This is not negotiable**



Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



Schools:

Elementary - Lockhart

Middle - Lockhart

High - Wekiva

**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**



Directions- Maitland BLVD W to Rose Ave, Rose Bay is 3rd subdivision on the right. Take a left thru gate, turn right on Burlwood, 3rd house on the left.



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



Pet Information-

$150 refundable deposit per pet, $100 one-time pet fee per pet. Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pit bulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.



(RLNE4099763)