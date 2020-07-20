All apartments in Lockhart
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

5536 Burlwood Drive

5536 Burlwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5536 Burlwood Drive, Lockhart, FL 32810
Lockhart

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5536 Burlwood Drive Available 08/01/19 5536 Burlwood Dr Orlando, FL. 32810 - Deposit $1995. Monthly Rent $1995. Available 08/01/19!

Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or spencer@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!

This home is located in the beautiful gated community of Rose Bay. This is a 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a den/office. Three bedrooms are down stairs except for the bonus room/bedroom (which could also be considered an in-law suite as it has it's own bath). This property features stainless steel appliances, tile in all common areas, carpet in the bedrooms, as well as a glassed-in porch and screened in porch. Close to Maitland Interchange, and only minutes to I-4 and downtown Orlando.

**Our qualifying criteria allows for no more than two unrelated adults on the lease agreement. This is not negotiable**

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

Schools:
Elementary - Lockhart
Middle - Lockhart
High - Wekiva
**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**

Directions- Maitland BLVD W to Rose Ave, Rose Bay is 3rd subdivision on the right. Take a left thru gate, turn right on Burlwood, 3rd house on the left.

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

Pet Information-
$150 refundable deposit per pet, $100 one-time pet fee per pet. Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pit bulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.

Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or spencer@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!

(RLNE4099763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5536 Burlwood Drive have any available units?
5536 Burlwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 5536 Burlwood Drive have?
Some of 5536 Burlwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5536 Burlwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5536 Burlwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5536 Burlwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5536 Burlwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5536 Burlwood Drive offer parking?
No, 5536 Burlwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5536 Burlwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5536 Burlwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5536 Burlwood Drive have a pool?
No, 5536 Burlwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5536 Burlwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5536 Burlwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5536 Burlwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5536 Burlwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5536 Burlwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5536 Burlwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
