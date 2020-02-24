All apartments in Lockhart
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:39 AM

8509 Sunlit Lane

8509 Sunlit Lane · (407) 901-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8509 Sunlit Lane, Lockhart, FL 32810
Lockhart

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8509 Sunlit Lane · Avail. Jul 1

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
8509 Sunlit Lane Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home with Garage in Northwest Orlando! - Check out this 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with Garage and Fenced Backyard in Northwest Orlando! This home features vaulted ceilings in Living Room with a Dining Area and Kitchen that includes Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Electric Stove. Laundry area can be located in the Single Car Garage. Flooring is Carpet and Tile. *No Smoking* *No Pets*

Location Features: Nearby Riverside Acres Park and Lake Lotus Park, local area shopping and restaurants. A drive away from Cranes Roost Park and Altamonte Mall.

To schedule your viewing and apply, call 407-901-1200.

*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.

**Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last month’s rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months’ rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed on a case-by-case basis. $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA’s have additional fees and application requirements. If you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord, this could negatively impact the outcome of your application. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5732479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8509 Sunlit Lane have any available units?
8509 Sunlit Lane has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8509 Sunlit Lane have?
Some of 8509 Sunlit Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8509 Sunlit Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8509 Sunlit Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8509 Sunlit Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8509 Sunlit Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lockhart.
Does 8509 Sunlit Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8509 Sunlit Lane does offer parking.
Does 8509 Sunlit Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8509 Sunlit Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8509 Sunlit Lane have a pool?
No, 8509 Sunlit Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8509 Sunlit Lane have accessible units?
No, 8509 Sunlit Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8509 Sunlit Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8509 Sunlit Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8509 Sunlit Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8509 Sunlit Lane has units with air conditioning.
