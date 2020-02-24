Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

8509 Sunlit Lane Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home with Garage in Northwest Orlando! - Check out this 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with Garage and Fenced Backyard in Northwest Orlando! This home features vaulted ceilings in Living Room with a Dining Area and Kitchen that includes Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Electric Stove. Laundry area can be located in the Single Car Garage. Flooring is Carpet and Tile. *No Smoking* *No Pets*



Location Features: Nearby Riverside Acres Park and Lake Lotus Park, local area shopping and restaurants. A drive away from Cranes Roost Park and Altamonte Mall.



To schedule your viewing and apply, call 407-901-1200.



*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.



**Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last month’s rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months’ rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed on a case-by-case basis. $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA’s have additional fees and application requirements. If you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord, this could negatively impact the outcome of your application. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5732479)