Lockhart, FL
8333 Baywood Vista Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

8333 Baywood Vista Dr

8333 Baywood Vista Drive · (407) 745-5377
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8333 Baywood Vista Drive, Lockhart, FL 32810
Lockhart

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8333 Baywood Vista Dr · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1992 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Large 4/2 Located In The Beautiful Rose Bay Subdivision - Fantastic well cared for home in the beautiful rose bay subdivision. This wonderful 4 bedroom home offers a very spacious interior (great for entertaining) with roomy floor plan. The home boasts a freshly painted interior, large gourmet style kitchen overlooking the family room, beautiful upgraded tile flooring throughout the entire house, private split floor plan, master suite boasts large bedroom with luxurious bathroom (large soaker tub/separate shower/double vanity) with a very large walk in closet.

This home is professionally managed by BRIC PROPERTY MANAGEMENT.
Minimum 600 credit score required. $50 application fee.
For more information and showing times please contact our office at (407) 745-5377 or email info@bricrealty.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4992253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8333 Baywood Vista Dr have any available units?
8333 Baywood Vista Dr has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8333 Baywood Vista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8333 Baywood Vista Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8333 Baywood Vista Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8333 Baywood Vista Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lockhart.
Does 8333 Baywood Vista Dr offer parking?
No, 8333 Baywood Vista Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8333 Baywood Vista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8333 Baywood Vista Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8333 Baywood Vista Dr have a pool?
No, 8333 Baywood Vista Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8333 Baywood Vista Dr have accessible units?
No, 8333 Baywood Vista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8333 Baywood Vista Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8333 Baywood Vista Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8333 Baywood Vista Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8333 Baywood Vista Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
