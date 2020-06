Amenities

7672 Forest City Rd. #144, Orlando, FL 32810 - Don't miss this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom CONDOMINIUM located just minutes from Maitland and Altamonte Springs.



- Net income must be 2.5 times the asking rent

- No Evictions

- No Rental Debt

- No Utility Debt



Please text George at 334.268.1737 or go to rentprosper.com and complete a guest card to schedule a showing.



