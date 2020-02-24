All apartments in Lockhart
Find more places like 5751 Rywood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lockhart, FL
/
5751 Rywood Drive
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:16 AM

5751 Rywood Drive

5751 Rywood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lockhart
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5751 Rywood Drive, Lockhart, FL 32810
Lockhart

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3BR/2BA Maitland Home with Fenced-In Yard and Eat-In Kitchen! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1,468 sqft home is located in the Rose Pointe community! The home offers ceramic tile throughout the living areas and carpeting in the bedrooms. Upon entry, you'll be greeted by the open floor plan and the light and airy feel in the main living areas. The home features a large kitchen with a lovely breakfast bar, 42" cabinetry, plenty of counter space, a pantry closet for storage, and upgraded appliances including the dishwasher, range, microwave, and refrigerator. Through the living room area you'll see the sliding glass door that leads to the covered patio area that overlooks the fenced-in back yard. The large master bedroom has a private feel due to the en-suite bathroom that features a garden tub and a walk-in shower. The guest bedrooms are well sized and are closely located the the guest bathroom. Rounding out this wonderful home is the 2-car garage, the completely fenced-in back yard, and the included washer and dryer. The Rose Pointe community is located just off Maitland Blvd, and offers quick and easy access to I-4, Altamonte Springs, Maitland, Winter Park, and Apopka!

ATTENTION: Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

Were happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty at (407) 772-5555.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

(RLNE5590016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5751 Rywood Drive have any available units?
5751 Rywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lockhart, FL.
What amenities does 5751 Rywood Drive have?
Some of 5751 Rywood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5751 Rywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5751 Rywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5751 Rywood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5751 Rywood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5751 Rywood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5751 Rywood Drive offers parking.
Does 5751 Rywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5751 Rywood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5751 Rywood Drive have a pool?
No, 5751 Rywood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5751 Rywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5751 Rywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5751 Rywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5751 Rywood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5751 Rywood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5751 Rywood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir
Lockhart, FL 32810

Similar Pages

Lockhart 1 BedroomsLockhart 2 Bedrooms
Lockhart 3 BedroomsLockhart Apartments with Pool
Lockhart Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FL
Heathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus