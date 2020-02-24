All apartments in Lockhart
Find more places like 5368 Mustang Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lockhart, FL
/
5368 Mustang Way
Last updated August 29 2019 at 5:18 PM

5368 Mustang Way

5368 Mustang Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lockhart
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5368 Mustang Way, Lockhart, FL 32810
Lockhart

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5368 Mustang Way have any available units?
5368 Mustang Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lockhart, FL.
Is 5368 Mustang Way currently offering any rent specials?
5368 Mustang Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5368 Mustang Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5368 Mustang Way is pet friendly.
Does 5368 Mustang Way offer parking?
No, 5368 Mustang Way does not offer parking.
Does 5368 Mustang Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5368 Mustang Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5368 Mustang Way have a pool?
Yes, 5368 Mustang Way has a pool.
Does 5368 Mustang Way have accessible units?
No, 5368 Mustang Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5368 Mustang Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5368 Mustang Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5368 Mustang Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5368 Mustang Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir
Lockhart, FL 32810

Similar Pages

Lockhart 1 BedroomsLockhart 2 Bedrooms
Lockhart 3 BedroomsLockhart Apartments with Pool
Lockhart Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FL
Heathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus