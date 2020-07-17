All apartments in Lockhart
Lockhart, FL
3525 Saltlake Court
3525 Saltlake Court

3525 Saltlake Court · (407) 896-1200 ext. 224
Location

3525 Saltlake Court, Lockhart, FL 32810
Lockhart

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3525 Saltlake Court · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3/2 Home In Orlando - A VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE! 3-bedroom, 2-bath single family home with an eat-in kitchen, living room, single-car garage and fenced-in backyard with a large shed. This unit has new carpet and is ready for move-in. According to public records, there are 1,569 total square feet, with 1,093 square feet under air conditioning. Located West of Forest Lake Road (434) and North of Edgewater Drive. Please view our virtual tour!

All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Property Manager: Amy Spano
407-896-1200 ext 224

(RLNE5880871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3525 Saltlake Court have any available units?
3525 Saltlake Court has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3525 Saltlake Court have?
Some of 3525 Saltlake Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3525 Saltlake Court currently offering any rent specials?
3525 Saltlake Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 Saltlake Court pet-friendly?
No, 3525 Saltlake Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lockhart.
Does 3525 Saltlake Court offer parking?
Yes, 3525 Saltlake Court offers parking.
Does 3525 Saltlake Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3525 Saltlake Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 Saltlake Court have a pool?
No, 3525 Saltlake Court does not have a pool.
Does 3525 Saltlake Court have accessible units?
No, 3525 Saltlake Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 Saltlake Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3525 Saltlake Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3525 Saltlake Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3525 Saltlake Court has units with air conditioning.
