3525 Saltlake Court

Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3/2 Home In Orlando - A VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE! 3-bedroom, 2-bath single family home with an eat-in kitchen, living room, single-car garage and fenced-in backyard with a large shed. This unit has new carpet and is ready for move-in. According to public records, there are 1,569 total square feet, with 1,093 square feet under air conditioning. Located West of Forest Lake Road (434) and North of Edgewater Drive. Please view our virtual tour!



All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.



Property Manager: Amy Spano

407-896-1200 ext 224



(RLNE5880871)