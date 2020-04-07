All apartments in Lely Resort
9102 Chula Vista ST

9102 Chula Vista Street
Location

9102 Chula Vista Street, Lely Resort, FL 34113
Lely Resort

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11304 · Avail. now

$4,800

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1531 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
business center
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Vacation Rental Available! Cordova Casita, 2 bedroom 2 1/2 baths and two car garage on quiet sought after Chula Vista Street. Granite counter tops, wood cabinets throughout, tile on diagonal on 1st floor. Lives like a single family home. Only two blocks to the Village Center where you will find a resort-style pool and waterfall, tot pool and playhouse, spa and volleyball court, bocce ball, tennis and basketball courts, state-of-the-art fitness center, movie theater, pub, bistro, ice cream parlor, library and business center. Two public golf courses and Sam Snead's restaurant. Close to Naples beaches and downtown Fifth Avenue Naples, fine dining. Close to Marco Island and Marco's beaches and shopping. Wi-Fi Included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9102 Chula Vista ST have any available units?
9102 Chula Vista ST has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9102 Chula Vista ST have?
Some of 9102 Chula Vista ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9102 Chula Vista ST currently offering any rent specials?
9102 Chula Vista ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9102 Chula Vista ST pet-friendly?
No, 9102 Chula Vista ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lely Resort.
Does 9102 Chula Vista ST offer parking?
Yes, 9102 Chula Vista ST does offer parking.
Does 9102 Chula Vista ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9102 Chula Vista ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9102 Chula Vista ST have a pool?
Yes, 9102 Chula Vista ST has a pool.
Does 9102 Chula Vista ST have accessible units?
No, 9102 Chula Vista ST does not have accessible units.
Does 9102 Chula Vista ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9102 Chula Vista ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 9102 Chula Vista ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 9102 Chula Vista ST does not have units with air conditioning.
