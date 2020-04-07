9102 Chula Vista ST

Amenities

Vacation Rental Available! Cordova Casita, 2 bedroom 2 1/2 baths and two car garage on quiet sought after Chula Vista Street. Granite counter tops, wood cabinets throughout, tile on diagonal on 1st floor. Lives like a single family home. Only two blocks to the Village Center where you will find a resort-style pool and waterfall, tot pool and playhouse, spa and volleyball court, bocce ball, tennis and basketball courts, state-of-the-art fitness center, movie theater, pub, bistro, ice cream parlor, library and business center. Two public golf courses and Sam Snead's restaurant. Close to Naples beaches and downtown Fifth Avenue Naples, fine dining. Close to Marco Island and Marco's beaches and shopping. Wi-Fi Included!