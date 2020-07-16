All apartments in Lee County
Lee County, FL
9911 Las Casas DR
9911 Las Casas DR

9911 Las Casas Drive · (239) 980-8354
Location

9911 Las Casas Drive, Lee County, FL 33919

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
courtyard
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Newly updated 2-2BA home with 2 car garage is conveniently located in a quiet gated community just minutes to Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel. Shopping, library and hospital are nearby. This comfy home has a spacious floor plan that opens up into a landscaped screened courtyard. It is completely and tastefully furnished with both King and Queen beds, a 4KUHD 50 inch flatscreen TV in great room, 1080 flatscreen TV in MBR, washer & dryer, all linens and a completely equipped kitchen. High speed cable/HBO and wifi. A pool and tennis courts are available in the community. May be ready earlier than listed. This home is my own- saved for my parents, but alas, that was not to happen. New pictures to come so check back!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9911 Las Casas DR have any available units?
9911 Las Casas DR has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9911 Las Casas DR have?
Some of 9911 Las Casas DR's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9911 Las Casas DR currently offering any rent specials?
9911 Las Casas DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9911 Las Casas DR pet-friendly?
No, 9911 Las Casas DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 9911 Las Casas DR offer parking?
Yes, 9911 Las Casas DR offers parking.
Does 9911 Las Casas DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9911 Las Casas DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9911 Las Casas DR have a pool?
Yes, 9911 Las Casas DR has a pool.
Does 9911 Las Casas DR have accessible units?
No, 9911 Las Casas DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9911 Las Casas DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9911 Las Casas DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9911 Las Casas DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9911 Las Casas DR does not have units with air conditioning.
