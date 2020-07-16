9911 Las Casas DR

Amenities
Newly updated 2-2BA home with 2 car garage is conveniently located in a quiet gated community just minutes to Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel. Shopping, library and hospital are nearby. This comfy home has a spacious floor plan that opens up into a landscaped screened courtyard. It is completely and tastefully furnished with both King and Queen beds, a 4KUHD 50 inch flatscreen TV in great room, 1080 flatscreen TV in MBR, washer & dryer, all linens and a completely equipped kitchen. High speed cable/HBO and wifi. A pool and tennis courts are available in the community. May be ready earlier than listed. This home is my own- saved for my parents, but alas, that was not to happen. New pictures to come so check back!