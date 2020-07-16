9520 Monteverdi WAY

Amenities

This beautifully designed, 3 bedroom + den courtyard pool home is situated along the 17th hole of the renowned Arthur Hills Championship Golf Course in the exclusive Renaissance community. The courtyard space is a true private oasis with cascading waterfalls, a custom pool and spa, outdoor kitchen and a guest cabana suite. The home also boasts additional outdoor living areas with spectacular lake and sunset views. Inside, this well appointed home features double crown molding, plantation shutters & surround sound speakers. You'll experience the luxurious master suite offering a large walk-in shower, makeup vanity and Jacuzzi tub. The home is also equipped with alarm system, over-sized garage, hurricane shutters & a buried propane tank providing GAS appliances! The Club at Renaissance features an abundance of luxurious amenities and is ideally located with quick access to I-75 and just minutes from SWFL International Airport. Call today to experience the unsurpassed lifestyle Renaissance has to offer! Rent includes basic cable, internet, social membership(transfer fee applies) and trash removal. Furnished, excluding den and 2 guest bedrooms. No pets. 6 month minimum required.