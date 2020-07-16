All apartments in Lee County
Find more places like 9520 Monteverdi WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee County, FL
/
9520 Monteverdi WAY
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

9520 Monteverdi WAY

9520 Monteverdi Way · (239) 494-5156
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9520 Monteverdi Way, Lee County, FL 33912

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
alarm system
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
alarm system
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
This beautifully designed, 3 bedroom + den courtyard pool home is situated along the 17th hole of the renowned Arthur Hills Championship Golf Course in the exclusive Renaissance community. The courtyard space is a true private oasis with cascading waterfalls, a custom pool and spa, outdoor kitchen and a guest cabana suite. The home also boasts additional outdoor living areas with spectacular lake and sunset views. Inside, this well appointed home features double crown molding, plantation shutters & surround sound speakers. You'll experience the luxurious master suite offering a large walk-in shower, makeup vanity and Jacuzzi tub. The home is also equipped with alarm system, over-sized garage, hurricane shutters & a buried propane tank providing GAS appliances! The Club at Renaissance features an abundance of luxurious amenities and is ideally located with quick access to I-75 and just minutes from SWFL International Airport. Call today to experience the unsurpassed lifestyle Renaissance has to offer! Rent includes basic cable, internet, social membership(transfer fee applies) and trash removal. Furnished, excluding den and 2 guest bedrooms. No pets. 6 month minimum required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9520 Monteverdi WAY have any available units?
9520 Monteverdi WAY has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9520 Monteverdi WAY have?
Some of 9520 Monteverdi WAY's amenities include garage, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9520 Monteverdi WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9520 Monteverdi WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9520 Monteverdi WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9520 Monteverdi WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 9520 Monteverdi WAY offer parking?
Yes, 9520 Monteverdi WAY offers parking.
Does 9520 Monteverdi WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9520 Monteverdi WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9520 Monteverdi WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9520 Monteverdi WAY has a pool.
Does 9520 Monteverdi WAY have accessible units?
No, 9520 Monteverdi WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9520 Monteverdi WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 9520 Monteverdi WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9520 Monteverdi WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9520 Monteverdi WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9520 Monteverdi WAY?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr
Fort Myers, FL 33907
Bay Harbor
9601 Bay Harbor Cir
Cypress Lake, FL 33919
Courtyards at Estero
10445 Corkscrew Commons Dr
Estero, FL 33928
Millennium
9505 Blackwood Cir
Fort Myers, FL 33967
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane
Fort Myers, FL 33907
Versol
28790 Versol Drive
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane
Fort Myers, FL 33908
Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir
Villas, FL 33907

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FLSt. James City, FLGateway, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLSan Carlos Park, FLMcGregor, FL
Lehigh Acres, FLTice, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FLRotonda, FLPelican Bay, FLVineyards, FLEnglewood, FLNorth Port, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLLely Resort, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity