7851 Lake Sawgrass LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking walk in closets pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

Fabulous Community in one of the best locations in South Ft. Myers. This beautiful townhouse with master bedroom on the first floor is ready for you. Big walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Large spacious rooms, beautifully appointed kitchen, separate laundry room with storage cabinets and washer/dryer. Easy care flooring lovely wood laminate and light tile. Screened patio for cross ventilation and breezes. You will love this community with Clubhouse and community pool. Convenient to all stores, churches, and the Airport. Don't wait this won't last long.