Last updated May 28 2020 at 10:34 PM

7851 Lake Sawgrass LOOP

7851 Lake Sawgrass Loop · (239) 851-0737
Location

7851 Lake Sawgrass Loop, Lee County, FL 33907

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Fabulous Community in one of the best locations in South Ft. Myers. This beautiful townhouse with master bedroom on the first floor is ready for you. Big walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Large spacious rooms, beautifully appointed kitchen, separate laundry room with storage cabinets and washer/dryer. Easy care flooring lovely wood laminate and light tile. Screened patio for cross ventilation and breezes. You will love this community with Clubhouse and community pool. Convenient to all stores, churches, and the Airport. Don't wait this won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7851 Lake Sawgrass LOOP have any available units?
7851 Lake Sawgrass LOOP has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7851 Lake Sawgrass LOOP have?
Some of 7851 Lake Sawgrass LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7851 Lake Sawgrass LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
7851 Lake Sawgrass LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7851 Lake Sawgrass LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 7851 Lake Sawgrass LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 7851 Lake Sawgrass LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 7851 Lake Sawgrass LOOP offers parking.
Does 7851 Lake Sawgrass LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7851 Lake Sawgrass LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7851 Lake Sawgrass LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 7851 Lake Sawgrass LOOP has a pool.
Does 7851 Lake Sawgrass LOOP have accessible units?
No, 7851 Lake Sawgrass LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 7851 Lake Sawgrass LOOP have units with dishwashers?
No, 7851 Lake Sawgrass LOOP does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7851 Lake Sawgrass LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 7851 Lake Sawgrass LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
