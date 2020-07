Amenities

You will fee relaxed every time you sit on the lanai and look over the beautiful, serene lake of this carriage home! This tastefully, fully furnished home has two bedrooms, two baths with attached garage. Amenities include a golf course, community club house, tennis and pools. It is centrally located near restaurants and shopping.