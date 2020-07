Amenities

pet friendly furnished

Owner will rent as furnished, unfurnished or partially furnished. If prospective tenant wants to rent unfurnished owner will place furnishings in storage. Rent is $1,500 per month. This furnished 3 BR 2 Bath 2nd floor condo has been maintained with pride. This is a second floor unit.

Pets are not permitted. Smoking is not permitted. Association approval is required.

This is almost turnkey. Dishes, bedding, towels, etc. are included.