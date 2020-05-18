6091 Lake Front Drive - 6091

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

**Annual Rental ONLY staring July 15th** Small pet ok with owner and HOA approval **breed/size restrictions** South Fort Myers, Off Island Park Road, Private Boat Ramp with direct access to Gulf of Mexico, Community Pool - just renovated, Beautiful Neighborhood, minutes from Gulf Coast Town Center and Coconut Pointe Mall. Kitchen renovated with all new stainless appliances. Large Master Bedroom with Custom Walk in Closet. Covered Parking, Great Location. Owner pays trash, sewer, maintenance and association fees.

**Annual Rental ONLY staring July 15th** Small pet ok with owner and HOA approval **breed/size restrictions** South Fort Myers, Off Island Park Road, Private Boat Ramp with direct access to Gulf of Mexico, Community Pool - just renovated, Beautiful Neighborhood, minutes from Gulf Coast Town Center and Coconut Pointe Mall. Kitchen renovated with all new stainless appliances. Large Master Bedroom with Custom Walk in Closet. Covered Parking, Great Location. Owner pays trash, sewer, maintenance and association fees.