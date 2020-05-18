All apartments in Lee County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:01 AM

6091 Lake Front Drive - 6091

6091 Lakefront Drive · (239) 287-9289
Location

6091 Lakefront Drive, Lee County, FL 33908

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
**Annual Rental ONLY staring July 15th** Small pet ok with owner and HOA approval **breed/size restrictions** South Fort Myers, Off Island Park Road, Private Boat Ramp with direct access to Gulf of Mexico, Community Pool - just renovated, Beautiful Neighborhood, minutes from Gulf Coast Town Center and Coconut Pointe Mall. Kitchen renovated with all new stainless appliances. Large Master Bedroom with Custom Walk in Closet. Covered Parking, Great Location. Owner pays trash, sewer, maintenance and association fees.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6091 Lake Front Drive - 6091 have any available units?
6091 Lake Front Drive - 6091 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6091 Lake Front Drive - 6091 have?
Some of 6091 Lake Front Drive - 6091's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6091 Lake Front Drive - 6091 currently offering any rent specials?
6091 Lake Front Drive - 6091 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6091 Lake Front Drive - 6091 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6091 Lake Front Drive - 6091 is pet friendly.
Does 6091 Lake Front Drive - 6091 offer parking?
Yes, 6091 Lake Front Drive - 6091 offers parking.
Does 6091 Lake Front Drive - 6091 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6091 Lake Front Drive - 6091 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6091 Lake Front Drive - 6091 have a pool?
Yes, 6091 Lake Front Drive - 6091 has a pool.
Does 6091 Lake Front Drive - 6091 have accessible units?
No, 6091 Lake Front Drive - 6091 does not have accessible units.
Does 6091 Lake Front Drive - 6091 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6091 Lake Front Drive - 6091 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6091 Lake Front Drive - 6091 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6091 Lake Front Drive - 6091 does not have units with air conditioning.
