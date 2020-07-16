3851 River Point DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool hot tub tennis court

For Rent FURNISHED "TURNKEY" BEAUTIFUL. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, an open family room to the kitchen and a den/study. Some of the bedrooms and den feature newer wood floors and much of the furniture (including the lanai furniture) is relatively new.

This home has been well maintained and AC SYSTEM have recently been replaced. The exterior of the home has gutters, mature landscaping, outdoor lighting, repainted screen cage and newer SUPER SCREEN. The private view from the lanai lights up at night with a canopy of flowered bushes and trees. The screened in lanai is roomy and features a gas heated pool/spa AND AN OUTDOOR KITCHEN. Verandah offers two 18 holes championship golf courses, tennis, KAYAKING, miles of biking and walking trails and a doggy park for man's best friend. Close to downtown Fort Myers, the Caloosahatchee River and both the Fort Myers and Punta Gorda Airports. REALTORS MUST READ CONFIDENTIAL NOTES PRIOR TO OFFERING CUSTOMERS ANYTHING!