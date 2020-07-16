All apartments in Lee County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:22 PM

3851 River Point DR

3851 River Point Dr · (410) 903-4303
Location

3851 River Point Dr, Lee County, FL 33905

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
For Rent FURNISHED "TURNKEY" BEAUTIFUL. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, an open family room to the kitchen and a den/study. Some of the bedrooms and den feature newer wood floors and much of the furniture (including the lanai furniture) is relatively new.
This home has been well maintained and AC SYSTEM have recently been replaced. The exterior of the home has gutters, mature landscaping, outdoor lighting, repainted screen cage and newer SUPER SCREEN. The private view from the lanai lights up at night with a canopy of flowered bushes and trees. The screened in lanai is roomy and features a gas heated pool/spa AND AN OUTDOOR KITCHEN. Verandah offers two 18 holes championship golf courses, tennis, KAYAKING, miles of biking and walking trails and a doggy park for man's best friend. Close to downtown Fort Myers, the Caloosahatchee River and both the Fort Myers and Punta Gorda Airports. REALTORS MUST READ CONFIDENTIAL NOTES PRIOR TO OFFERING CUSTOMERS ANYTHING!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3851 River Point DR have any available units?
3851 River Point DR has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3851 River Point DR have?
Some of 3851 River Point DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3851 River Point DR currently offering any rent specials?
3851 River Point DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3851 River Point DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 3851 River Point DR is pet friendly.
Does 3851 River Point DR offer parking?
Yes, 3851 River Point DR offers parking.
Does 3851 River Point DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3851 River Point DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3851 River Point DR have a pool?
Yes, 3851 River Point DR has a pool.
Does 3851 River Point DR have accessible units?
No, 3851 River Point DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3851 River Point DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3851 River Point DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3851 River Point DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3851 River Point DR has units with air conditioning.
