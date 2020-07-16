3240 Cottonwood BEND

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse dog park gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

AVAILABLE April 2020 THROUGH April 2021. For Snowbird renter or individual/family transitioning. Nicely decorated end unit with lake/pond view from the lanai. Lot's of living space and open floor plan. Lot's of natural light. Upgrades as well for example: Gas range stove, Quartz counter tops in the kitchen, etc. The subdivision has it's own pool. The home is located in the gated community, Verandah. One of Southwest Florida's most unique and attractive communities. Located against the Orange River, Verandah offers 2 Nicklaus/Cupp championship golf courses & very active tennis program plus Bocce Ball. 9+ miles of gorgeous biking & walking trails. Kayaking w/ manatee. Dog Park. Resort style pool, spa, fitness center, clubhouse w/ restaurant & lounge, Outdoor Pub. Close to RSW airport, minutes from downtown Fort Myers. Note: Golf is an additional charge.