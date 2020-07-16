All apartments in Lee County
3240 Cottonwood BEND
3240 Cottonwood BEND

3240 Cottonwood Bend · (202) 494-7541
Location

3240 Cottonwood Bend, Lee County, FL 33905

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
AVAILABLE April 2020 THROUGH April 2021. For Snowbird renter or individual/family transitioning. Nicely decorated end unit with lake/pond view from the lanai. Lot's of living space and open floor plan. Lot's of natural light. Upgrades as well for example: Gas range stove, Quartz counter tops in the kitchen, etc. The subdivision has it's own pool. The home is located in the gated community, Verandah. One of Southwest Florida's most unique and attractive communities. Located against the Orange River, Verandah offers 2 Nicklaus/Cupp championship golf courses & very active tennis program plus Bocce Ball. 9+ miles of gorgeous biking & walking trails. Kayaking w/ manatee. Dog Park. Resort style pool, spa, fitness center, clubhouse w/ restaurant & lounge, Outdoor Pub. Close to RSW airport, minutes from downtown Fort Myers. Note: Golf is an additional charge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3240 Cottonwood BEND have any available units?
3240 Cottonwood BEND has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3240 Cottonwood BEND have?
Some of 3240 Cottonwood BEND's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3240 Cottonwood BEND currently offering any rent specials?
3240 Cottonwood BEND is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3240 Cottonwood BEND pet-friendly?
Yes, 3240 Cottonwood BEND is pet friendly.
Does 3240 Cottonwood BEND offer parking?
Yes, 3240 Cottonwood BEND offers parking.
Does 3240 Cottonwood BEND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3240 Cottonwood BEND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3240 Cottonwood BEND have a pool?
Yes, 3240 Cottonwood BEND has a pool.
Does 3240 Cottonwood BEND have accessible units?
No, 3240 Cottonwood BEND does not have accessible units.
Does 3240 Cottonwood BEND have units with dishwashers?
No, 3240 Cottonwood BEND does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3240 Cottonwood BEND have units with air conditioning?
No, 3240 Cottonwood BEND does not have units with air conditioning.
