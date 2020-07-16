All apartments in Lee County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

20071 Sanibel View CIR

20071 Sanibel View Circle · (239) 223-8505
Location

20071 Sanibel View Circle, Lee County, FL 33908

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
VACATION VILLA DONNA. Gated Community of Sanibel View! Located in a prestigious gated community in South Fort Myers & just minutes to Sanibel & the Beaches! Features clubhouse, exercise room, sparkling pool, tropical spa, tennis courts, and many other amenities. All residences overlook a beautiful six acre lake with lighted fountain and beach area. Offered Turn-Key Furnished! Lanai overlooks peaceful nature Preserve. Enjoy spectacular sunset views + Lake & Fountain Views. Private 2 car garage under building. Large kitchen with breakfast bar, corian counters, raised panel cabinets, breakfast nook and pantry. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Den, spacious living area with glass doors to screened Lanai. Living and Master bedroom open to Lanai. Spacious master suite has lovely views. Master suite features walk-in closets & large bath. Shows Great! Walk or ride your bike to Bunch Beach and the beautiful Gulf of Mexico. Must see! AVAILABLE JUNE 1- 3 Month Minimum HOA Approval - Out of Season $1700 Season Rate $3,000. Per Month.RENTED SEASON 2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20071 Sanibel View CIR have any available units?
20071 Sanibel View CIR has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20071 Sanibel View CIR have?
Some of 20071 Sanibel View CIR's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20071 Sanibel View CIR currently offering any rent specials?
20071 Sanibel View CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20071 Sanibel View CIR pet-friendly?
No, 20071 Sanibel View CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 20071 Sanibel View CIR offer parking?
Yes, 20071 Sanibel View CIR offers parking.
Does 20071 Sanibel View CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20071 Sanibel View CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20071 Sanibel View CIR have a pool?
Yes, 20071 Sanibel View CIR has a pool.
Does 20071 Sanibel View CIR have accessible units?
No, 20071 Sanibel View CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 20071 Sanibel View CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 20071 Sanibel View CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20071 Sanibel View CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 20071 Sanibel View CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
