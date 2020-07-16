20071 Sanibel View CIR

Amenities
VACATION VILLA DONNA. Gated Community of Sanibel View! Located in a prestigious gated community in South Fort Myers & just minutes to Sanibel & the Beaches! Features clubhouse, exercise room, sparkling pool, tropical spa, tennis courts, and many other amenities. All residences overlook a beautiful six acre lake with lighted fountain and beach area. Offered Turn-Key Furnished! Lanai overlooks peaceful nature Preserve. Enjoy spectacular sunset views + Lake & Fountain Views. Private 2 car garage under building. Large kitchen with breakfast bar, corian counters, raised panel cabinets, breakfast nook and pantry. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Den, spacious living area with glass doors to screened Lanai. Living and Master bedroom open to Lanai. Spacious master suite has lovely views. Master suite features walk-in closets & large bath. Shows Great! Walk or ride your bike to Bunch Beach and the beautiful Gulf of Mexico. Must see! AVAILABLE JUNE 1- 3 Month Minimum HOA Approval - Out of Season $1700 Season Rate $3,000. Per Month.RENTED SEASON 2021.