20071 Sanibel View CIR

Amenities

garage walk in closets gym pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities furnished walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

VACATION VILLA DONNA. Gated Community of Sanibel View! Located in a prestigious gated community in South Fort Myers & just minutes to Sanibel & the Beaches! Features clubhouse, exercise room, sparkling pool, tropical spa, tennis courts, and many other amenities. All residences overlook a beautiful six acre lake with lighted fountain and beach area. Offered Turn-Key Furnished! Lanai overlooks peaceful nature Preserve. Enjoy spectacular sunset views + Lake & Fountain Views. Private 2 car garage under building. Large kitchen with breakfast bar, corian counters, raised panel cabinets, breakfast nook and pantry. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Den, spacious living area with glass doors to screened Lanai. Living and Master bedroom open to Lanai. Spacious master suite has lovely views. Master suite features walk-in closets & large bath. Shows Great! Walk or ride your bike to Bunch Beach and the beautiful Gulf of Mexico. Must see! AVAILABLE JUNE 1- 3 Month Minimum HOA Approval - Out of Season $1700 Season Rate $3,000. Per Month.RENTED SEASON 2021.