Last updated June 6 2020 at 8:57 PM

19818 Bittersweet LN

19818 Bittersweet Lane · (239) 910-1180
Location

19818 Bittersweet Lane, Lee County, FL 33928

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2010 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
bocce court
conference room
dog park
fire pit
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
new construction
tennis court
volleyball court
Fully furnished new construction 3-bedroom plus den home in the amenity filled community of The Place at Corkscrew! This community brings paradise to your home every day!! 3 bedrooms, a den, three bathrooms, chef's kitchen, and a beautiful screened in lanai for you to enjoy the evening sunsets. The Place at Corkscrew is a new amenity rich community in the highly desirable area of Estero. Amenities include: 24/7 Gated Guardhouse, Resort Style Pool, Spa, Rock Waterfalls, 100 ft waterslide, Cabanas, Splash Park, Fire Pits, Beach Volleyball, Restaurant, Martini/ Wine Bar, Multi-function room, Fitness Center, Shuffle Board, Movement/ Aerobics Studio, Kids Club, Massage Therapy Rooms, Café/ Market Place/ Ice Cream, Conference Room, Tennis Courts, Tennis Pro Shop, Bocce Courts, Pickleball Courts, Basketball, Flex Field, Playground, Pavilion, Dog Park, and Trolley!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19818 Bittersweet LN have any available units?
19818 Bittersweet LN has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19818 Bittersweet LN have?
Some of 19818 Bittersweet LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19818 Bittersweet LN currently offering any rent specials?
19818 Bittersweet LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19818 Bittersweet LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 19818 Bittersweet LN is pet friendly.
Does 19818 Bittersweet LN offer parking?
No, 19818 Bittersweet LN does not offer parking.
Does 19818 Bittersweet LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19818 Bittersweet LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19818 Bittersweet LN have a pool?
Yes, 19818 Bittersweet LN has a pool.
Does 19818 Bittersweet LN have accessible units?
No, 19818 Bittersweet LN does not have accessible units.
Does 19818 Bittersweet LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19818 Bittersweet LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 19818 Bittersweet LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 19818 Bittersweet LN does not have units with air conditioning.
