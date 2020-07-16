19818 Bittersweet LN

Amenities

Fully furnished new construction 3-bedroom plus den home in the amenity filled community of The Place at Corkscrew! This community brings paradise to your home every day!! 3 bedrooms, a den, three bathrooms, chef's kitchen, and a beautiful screened in lanai for you to enjoy the evening sunsets. The Place at Corkscrew is a new amenity rich community in the highly desirable area of Estero. Amenities include: 24/7 Gated Guardhouse, Resort Style Pool, Spa, Rock Waterfalls, 100 ft waterslide, Cabanas, Splash Park, Fire Pits, Beach Volleyball, Restaurant, Martini/ Wine Bar, Multi-function room, Fitness Center, Shuffle Board, Movement/ Aerobics Studio, Kids Club, Massage Therapy Rooms, Café/ Market Place/ Ice Cream, Conference Room, Tennis Courts, Tennis Pro Shop, Bocce Courts, Pickleball Courts, Basketball, Flex Field, Playground, Pavilion, Dog Park, and Trolley!