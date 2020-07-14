19640 Marino Lake CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym pool bbq/grill tennis court

Available April 2020............... Beautiful second floor coach home in the San Marino community at Miromar Lakes Beach & Golf Club. 3 bedrooms plus den, master bath has separate tub & shower. Relax on your lanai and enjoy the view of the lake. This neighborhood has its own pool and two clubhouses with a fitness center within walking distance to your condo. This is part of the Miromar Lakes Beach & Golf Club community where you can enjoy world class amenities and concierge services. You can swim, fish, sail, water ski, play tennis, dine indoors or out, enjoy buffet and happy hour at the Beach Clubhouse or Blue Water Beach Grill. Miromar Lakes Beach & Golf Club is the #1 community in the U.S.