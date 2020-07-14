All apartments in Lee County
19640 Marino Lake CIR
Last updated June 2 2020 at 3:59 PM

19640 Marino Lake CIR

19640 Marino Lake Circle · (239) 821-6038
Location

19640 Marino Lake Circle, Lee County, FL 33913

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2604 · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2547 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
concierge
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Available April 2020............... Beautiful second floor coach home in the San Marino community at Miromar Lakes Beach & Golf Club. 3 bedrooms plus den, master bath has separate tub & shower. Relax on your lanai and enjoy the view of the lake. This neighborhood has its own pool and two clubhouses with a fitness center within walking distance to your condo. This is part of the Miromar Lakes Beach & Golf Club community where you can enjoy world class amenities and concierge services. You can swim, fish, sail, water ski, play tennis, dine indoors or out, enjoy buffet and happy hour at the Beach Clubhouse or Blue Water Beach Grill. Miromar Lakes Beach & Golf Club is the #1 community in the U.S.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19640 Marino Lake CIR have any available units?
19640 Marino Lake CIR has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19640 Marino Lake CIR have?
Some of 19640 Marino Lake CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19640 Marino Lake CIR currently offering any rent specials?
19640 Marino Lake CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19640 Marino Lake CIR pet-friendly?
No, 19640 Marino Lake CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 19640 Marino Lake CIR offer parking?
No, 19640 Marino Lake CIR does not offer parking.
Does 19640 Marino Lake CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19640 Marino Lake CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19640 Marino Lake CIR have a pool?
Yes, 19640 Marino Lake CIR has a pool.
Does 19640 Marino Lake CIR have accessible units?
No, 19640 Marino Lake CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 19640 Marino Lake CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19640 Marino Lake CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 19640 Marino Lake CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 19640 Marino Lake CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
