18301 VERONA LAGO DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge gym pool pool table hot tub media room tennis court

Gorgeous home inside the main gates featuring 4 bedrooms and a den./office, 3 and 1/2 bathrooms, magnificent views of pool, cascading waterfall and lake from all living areas and master bedroom. House opens up to expansive outdoor living, outdoor kitchen, fireplace, and private boat dock. Master bedroom has a King Size Bed, second bedroom has a King, third bedroom has a queen and fourth bedroom has two twin beds. This home is within walking distance to the amenities. Beach Club, fishing, water-skiing, sailing, billiards, fitness room, tennis, spa, library, bar/lounge, card room, theater, golf, business center, concierge and marine services.