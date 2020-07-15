All apartments in Lee County
Find more places like 18301 VERONA LAGO DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee County, FL
/
18301 VERONA LAGO DR
Last updated June 2 2020 at 3:59 PM

18301 VERONA LAGO DR

18301 Verona Lago Drive · (239) 821-6038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

18301 Verona Lago Drive, Lee County, FL 33913

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
concierge
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Gorgeous home inside the main gates featuring 4 bedrooms and a den./office, 3 and 1/2 bathrooms, magnificent views of pool, cascading waterfall and lake from all living areas and master bedroom. House opens up to expansive outdoor living, outdoor kitchen, fireplace, and private boat dock. Master bedroom has a King Size Bed, second bedroom has a King, third bedroom has a queen and fourth bedroom has two twin beds. This home is within walking distance to the amenities. Beach Club, fishing, water-skiing, sailing, billiards, fitness room, tennis, spa, library, bar/lounge, card room, theater, golf, business center, concierge and marine services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18301 VERONA LAGO DR have any available units?
18301 VERONA LAGO DR has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18301 VERONA LAGO DR have?
Some of 18301 VERONA LAGO DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18301 VERONA LAGO DR currently offering any rent specials?
18301 VERONA LAGO DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18301 VERONA LAGO DR pet-friendly?
No, 18301 VERONA LAGO DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 18301 VERONA LAGO DR offer parking?
No, 18301 VERONA LAGO DR does not offer parking.
Does 18301 VERONA LAGO DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18301 VERONA LAGO DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18301 VERONA LAGO DR have a pool?
Yes, 18301 VERONA LAGO DR has a pool.
Does 18301 VERONA LAGO DR have accessible units?
No, 18301 VERONA LAGO DR does not have accessible units.
Does 18301 VERONA LAGO DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18301 VERONA LAGO DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 18301 VERONA LAGO DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 18301 VERONA LAGO DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 18301 VERONA LAGO DR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Murano at Three Oaks
17167 Three Oaks Parkway
Fort Myers, FL 33967
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane
Fort Myers, FL 33907
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop
Fort Myers, FL 33966
Legacy Gateway
13461 Chana Court
Fort Myers, FL 33913
Pine Meadows I Apartments
15025 Pine Meadows Drive
Villas, FL 33908
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd
Fort Myers, FL 33907
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909
The Corals
7310 Penzance Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33966

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FLSt. James City, FLGateway, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLSan Carlos Park, FLMcGregor, FL
Lehigh Acres, FLTice, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FLRotonda, FLPelican Bay, FLVineyards, FLEnglewood, FLNorth Port, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLLely Resort, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity