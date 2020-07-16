18252 Creekside Preserve LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to Creekside Preserve, a Gated Community and PET FRIENDLY! AVAILABLE NOW this luxury Coach Home is just like new. From the moment you enter this unit you will be impressed with it's open and expansive Great-Room Floor Plan and it's spectacular long Lake Views and the Fountain. Perfect for entertaining, the kitchen offers Stainless Appliances, Granite Counters, Tiled Backsplash and gorgeous Cabinetry. This 3 Bedroom and Den Unit features diagonal Tiled Floors in the Bathrooms and all the main Living Areas. The spacious Den can be used as another Bedroom or it's perfect for the Home Office. For comfort you even have Ceiling Fans! The Screened Lani, with it's superb view is the best place to relax. The 1 Car Garage has Epoxy Coated Floors and offers extra storage. Upgraded Washer and Dryer complement your large Laundry Room. Owner is a awesome Landlord and WELCOMES MULTI YEAR LEASES! Location Is Key as you are just Minutes to Estero, The Beaches, Coconut Point and Interstate 75.