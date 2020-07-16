All apartments in Lee County
18252 Creekside Preserve LOOP
18252 Creekside Preserve LOOP

18252 Creekside Preserve Loop · No Longer Available
Location

18252 Creekside Preserve Loop, Lee County, FL 33908

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to Creekside Preserve, a Gated Community and PET FRIENDLY! AVAILABLE NOW this luxury Coach Home is just like new. From the moment you enter this unit you will be impressed with it's open and expansive Great-Room Floor Plan and it's spectacular long Lake Views and the Fountain. Perfect for entertaining, the kitchen offers Stainless Appliances, Granite Counters, Tiled Backsplash and gorgeous Cabinetry. This 3 Bedroom and Den Unit features diagonal Tiled Floors in the Bathrooms and all the main Living Areas. The spacious Den can be used as another Bedroom or it's perfect for the Home Office. For comfort you even have Ceiling Fans! The Screened Lani, with it's superb view is the best place to relax. The 1 Car Garage has Epoxy Coated Floors and offers extra storage. Upgraded Washer and Dryer complement your large Laundry Room. Owner is a awesome Landlord and WELCOMES MULTI YEAR LEASES! Location Is Key as you are just Minutes to Estero, The Beaches, Coconut Point and Interstate 75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

