Amenities

gym pool clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub

WOW! Here's your chance! Amazing South Fort Myers Location approximately 3 miles to the beach! Easy access to both Ft Myers Beach and Sanibel!



Gorgeous 2 bedroom plus den, 2 bath condo on the 2nd floor! Enjoy a gorgeous lake view from your screened in lanai! Heritage Pointe offers a gated entry, clubhouse with pool, spa, fitness center, and activities room, and a gorgeous walking trail surrounding the picturesque lake! HURRY! WON'T LAST!!!