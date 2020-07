Amenities

Wonderfully decorated 2 bedroom 2 bath on first floor in Golf Village in Lexington Country Club. Has views of 14th hole. Large LED Tv in Living room on Wall and one in each bedroom. Granite and Stainless steel appliances and bathrooms are updated as well. Call for availability.