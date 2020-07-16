All apartments in Lee County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

15560 Greenock LN

15560 Greenock Lane · (239) 229-2232
Location

15560 Greenock Lane, Lee County, FL 33912

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
The Last Chance OPPORTUNITY, don't let it pass you by!!!! Vacation rental for Jan- Feb & March - Available NOW!!!! Beautiful pool home with 3-bedrooms and 3.5 overall baths and a three-car garage. Views of the 14th fairway of the Long Mean (championship golf course) and surrounded by mature landscaping. Interior boasts volume vaulted ceilings, formal living, and dining, multiple french doors leading out to the lanai. GOURMET kitchen with an eat-in area is open to a large family room with a fireplace. (Rent plus 11.5% tx applies- Social and Golfing Memberships available). Fiddlesticks features 2 championship renowned golf courses, comprehensive tennis program, state of the art fitness center, restaurant, social activities. plus a new club pool with cabana and a full-service bar. This gated community features 750 acres & 96 acres of interconnecting lakes. Close to everything shopping, dining, Fort Myers Sw International Airport, plus Twins and Red Sox spring training facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15560 Greenock LN have any available units?
15560 Greenock LN has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15560 Greenock LN have?
Some of 15560 Greenock LN's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15560 Greenock LN currently offering any rent specials?
15560 Greenock LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15560 Greenock LN pet-friendly?
No, 15560 Greenock LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 15560 Greenock LN offer parking?
Yes, 15560 Greenock LN offers parking.
Does 15560 Greenock LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15560 Greenock LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15560 Greenock LN have a pool?
Yes, 15560 Greenock LN has a pool.
Does 15560 Greenock LN have accessible units?
No, 15560 Greenock LN does not have accessible units.
Does 15560 Greenock LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 15560 Greenock LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15560 Greenock LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 15560 Greenock LN does not have units with air conditioning.
