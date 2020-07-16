15560 Greenock LN

Amenities

The Last Chance OPPORTUNITY, don't let it pass you by!!!! Vacation rental for Jan- Feb & March - Available NOW!!!! Beautiful pool home with 3-bedrooms and 3.5 overall baths and a three-car garage. Views of the 14th fairway of the Long Mean (championship golf course) and surrounded by mature landscaping. Interior boasts volume vaulted ceilings, formal living, and dining, multiple french doors leading out to the lanai. GOURMET kitchen with an eat-in area is open to a large family room with a fireplace. (Rent plus 11.5% tx applies- Social and Golfing Memberships available). Fiddlesticks features 2 championship renowned golf courses, comprehensive tennis program, state of the art fitness center, restaurant, social activities. plus a new club pool with cabana and a full-service bar. This gated community features 750 acres & 96 acres of interconnecting lakes. Close to everything shopping, dining, Fort Myers Sw International Airport, plus Twins and Red Sox spring training facilities.