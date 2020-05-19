All apartments in Lee County
Find more places like 15131 Highlands DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee County, FL
/
15131 Highlands DR
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:00 PM

15131 Highlands DR

15131 Highland Drive · (239) 292-8839
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

15131 Highland Drive, Lee County, FL 33912

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$3,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
bocce court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Available Nov. & Dec. 2020 and May 2021. Great rental opportunity in Fiddlesticks in this fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath first floor unit with golf course views. Unit has been updated with new kitchen and baths, granite tops, and wood cabinetry. Very comfortable furnishings. Golf or Social memberships are available to renters separately. Fiddlesticks is a very low density club, so able to golf here every day. Many golf groups. Lots of activities. Enjoy the beautiful clubhouse with fine and casual dining plus bar area with entertainment, 8 lighted har-tru tennis courts, staffed fitness center, full practice facility, the lively cabana and pool area and bocce and pickleball coming soon. Off season availability for reduced rates!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15131 Highlands DR have any available units?
15131 Highlands DR has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15131 Highlands DR have?
Some of 15131 Highlands DR's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15131 Highlands DR currently offering any rent specials?
15131 Highlands DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15131 Highlands DR pet-friendly?
No, 15131 Highlands DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 15131 Highlands DR offer parking?
No, 15131 Highlands DR does not offer parking.
Does 15131 Highlands DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15131 Highlands DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15131 Highlands DR have a pool?
Yes, 15131 Highlands DR has a pool.
Does 15131 Highlands DR have accessible units?
No, 15131 Highlands DR does not have accessible units.
Does 15131 Highlands DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 15131 Highlands DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15131 Highlands DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 15131 Highlands DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15131 Highlands DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr
Fort Myers, FL 33907
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991
Coastal Village
19401 Skidmore Way
Fort Myers, FL 33967
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop
Fort Myers, FL 33966
Legacy Gateway
13461 Chana Court
Fort Myers, FL 33913
Pine Meadows I Apartments
15025 Pine Meadows Drive
Villas, FL 33908
Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir
Villas, FL 33907
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave
Fort Myers, FL 33901

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FLSt. James City, FLGateway, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLSan Carlos Park, FLMcGregor, FL
Lehigh Acres, FLTice, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FLRotonda, FLPelican Bay, FLVineyards, FLEnglewood, FLNorth Port, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLLely Resort, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity