15131 Highlands DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Available Nov. & Dec. 2020 and May 2021. Great rental opportunity in Fiddlesticks in this fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath first floor unit with golf course views. Unit has been updated with new kitchen and baths, granite tops, and wood cabinetry. Very comfortable furnishings. Golf or Social memberships are available to renters separately. Fiddlesticks is a very low density club, so able to golf here every day. Many golf groups. Lots of activities. Enjoy the beautiful clubhouse with fine and casual dining plus bar area with entertainment, 8 lighted har-tru tennis courts, staffed fitness center, full practice facility, the lively cabana and pool area and bocce and pickleball coming soon. Off season availability for reduced rates!