All apartments in Lee County
Find more places like 15100 Milagrosa DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee County, FL
/
15100 Milagrosa DR
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:05 PM

15100 Milagrosa DR

15100 Milagrosa Drive · (239) 989-0111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

15100 Milagrosa Drive, Lee County, FL 33908

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Escape to Paradise! Application in progress for this unit - for 12//1/19- 6/4/20. Located in the highly desirable gated community Laguna Lakes this first floor Carriage home has just what you have been looking for! 3 Large bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms. This light and bright beauty is ready for you Beautiful lake- view from the western exposure lanai- Awesome Sunsets! Laguna Lakes offers resort style heated pool, spa and Kiddie pool. Clubhouse, exercise room, tennis, volleyball, fishing pier, kids play area. There are 8 Lakes in Laguna lakes that offer some great catch and release fishing opportunities. Located just minutes from Ft Myers Beach, Sanibel, Healthpark Hospital, Lakes Park Regional Park and Lakes Park Library is right across the street. Shopping and Restaurants galore close by the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15100 Milagrosa DR have any available units?
15100 Milagrosa DR has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15100 Milagrosa DR have?
Some of 15100 Milagrosa DR's amenities include gym, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15100 Milagrosa DR currently offering any rent specials?
15100 Milagrosa DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15100 Milagrosa DR pet-friendly?
No, 15100 Milagrosa DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 15100 Milagrosa DR offer parking?
No, 15100 Milagrosa DR does not offer parking.
Does 15100 Milagrosa DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15100 Milagrosa DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15100 Milagrosa DR have a pool?
Yes, 15100 Milagrosa DR has a pool.
Does 15100 Milagrosa DR have accessible units?
No, 15100 Milagrosa DR does not have accessible units.
Does 15100 Milagrosa DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 15100 Milagrosa DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15100 Milagrosa DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 15100 Milagrosa DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 15100 Milagrosa DR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cypress Legends
3247 Forum Blvd
Fort Myers, FL 33905
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd
Fort Myers, FL 33907
The Edison Apartments
5015 Mina Cir
Fort Myers, FL 33905
Courtyards at Estero
10445 Corkscrew Commons Dr
Estero, FL 33928
Parkway North Apartments
8049 Stillwater Ct
North Fort Myers, FL 33903
Iona Lakes
15000 Iona Lakes Dr
Iona, FL 33908
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy
Estero, FL 33928
Heronwood Apartments
13809 Heronwood Lane
Cypress Lake, FL 33919

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FLSt. James City, FLGateway, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLSan Carlos Park, FLMcGregor, FL
Lehigh Acres, FLTice, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FLRotonda, FLPelican Bay, FLVineyards, FLEnglewood, FLNorth Port, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLLely Resort, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity