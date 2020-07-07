15100 Milagrosa DR

Amenities

gym pool tennis court volleyball court clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Escape to Paradise! Application in progress for this unit - for 12//1/19- 6/4/20. Located in the highly desirable gated community Laguna Lakes this first floor Carriage home has just what you have been looking for! 3 Large bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms. This light and bright beauty is ready for you Beautiful lake- view from the western exposure lanai- Awesome Sunsets! Laguna Lakes offers resort style heated pool, spa and Kiddie pool. Clubhouse, exercise room, tennis, volleyball, fishing pier, kids play area. There are 8 Lakes in Laguna lakes that offer some great catch and release fishing opportunities. Located just minutes from Ft Myers Beach, Sanibel, Healthpark Hospital, Lakes Park Regional Park and Lakes Park Library is right across the street. Shopping and Restaurants galore close by the community.