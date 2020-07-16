14020 Hawks Eye CT

Amenities
Live the life of luxury in paradise at Corkscrew Shores! Gorgeous new home, impeccably decorated with spacious, open and airy living right on the lake! TURNKEY RENTAL! 3 car garage, in ground screened in pool and lanai with outdoor kitchen. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 3 baths and use of the state of the art clubhouse housing a fitness center, tennis courts, community pool and spa overlooking the serene, aqua waters of Corkscrew Lake. Easy access to shopping, dining and the airport, this home is a must-see!