Last updated May 25 2020 at 7:14 PM

14020 Hawks Eye CT

14020 Hawks Eye Court · (239) 898-6072
Location

14020 Hawks Eye Court, Lee County, FL 33928

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2488 sqft

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Live the life of luxury in paradise at Corkscrew Shores! Gorgeous new home, impeccably decorated with spacious, open and airy living right on the lake! TURNKEY RENTAL! 3 car garage, in ground screened in pool and lanai with outdoor kitchen. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 3 baths and use of the state of the art clubhouse housing a fitness center, tennis courts, community pool and spa overlooking the serene, aqua waters of Corkscrew Lake. Easy access to shopping, dining and the airport, this home is a must-see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14020 Hawks Eye CT have any available units?
14020 Hawks Eye CT has a unit available for $7,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14020 Hawks Eye CT have?
Some of 14020 Hawks Eye CT's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14020 Hawks Eye CT currently offering any rent specials?
14020 Hawks Eye CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14020 Hawks Eye CT pet-friendly?
No, 14020 Hawks Eye CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 14020 Hawks Eye CT offer parking?
Yes, 14020 Hawks Eye CT offers parking.
Does 14020 Hawks Eye CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14020 Hawks Eye CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14020 Hawks Eye CT have a pool?
Yes, 14020 Hawks Eye CT has a pool.
Does 14020 Hawks Eye CT have accessible units?
No, 14020 Hawks Eye CT does not have accessible units.
Does 14020 Hawks Eye CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 14020 Hawks Eye CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14020 Hawks Eye CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 14020 Hawks Eye CT does not have units with air conditioning.
