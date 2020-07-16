14020 Eagle Ridge Lakes DR

Amenities
Seasonal Rental! You can be as busy as you want…or not! Welcome to Eagle Ridge Villa! Amenities galore, which include a Sauna, Fishing Pier, Lap Swimming Pool, Free form “Play Pool”, Spa, Tennis, Pickleball, Basketball and Shuffleboard all wrapped up in a gated community in S Fort Myers. Eagle Ridge is a very active community with many social activities. Spring training fans, you’re a fastball away from the Minnesota Twins Spring Training Facility, and Boston Red Sox Fenway-South Ballpark.
Inside, nearly 1500 square feet of comfy and cozy living space. Glance out back from your screened lanai and see the nature preserve area and the 2.25-mile bike/walking trail which leads you around the pristine lake. This unique condo sleeps 2 in the master suite’s queen bedroom. The master suite also features a large walk-in closet and step in shower as well as a glass door exiting to the lanai. The second bedroom is set up as a lounge/office. High speed internet is also included so you can take advantage of streaming television services. Hardwired cable is not present. Eagle Ridge Villa is available for a minimum of a 90-day rental (3-4 months) beginning December 2020-March 2021.