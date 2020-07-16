All apartments in Lee County
Last updated April 30 2020 at 11:50 PM

14020 Eagle Ridge Lakes DR

14020 Eagle Ridge Lakes Drive · (239) 340-0520
Location

14020 Eagle Ridge Lakes Drive, Lee County, FL 33912

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$3,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Seasonal Rental! You can be as busy as you want…or not! Welcome to Eagle Ridge Villa! Amenities galore, which include a Sauna, Fishing Pier, Lap Swimming Pool, Free form “Play Pool”, Spa, Tennis, Pickleball, Basketball and Shuffleboard all wrapped up in a gated community in S Fort Myers. Eagle Ridge is a very active community with many social activities. Spring training fans, you’re a fastball away from the Minnesota Twins Spring Training Facility, and Boston Red Sox Fenway-South Ballpark.
Inside, nearly 1500 square feet of comfy and cozy living space. Glance out back from your screened lanai and see the nature preserve area and the 2.25-mile bike/walking trail which leads you around the pristine lake. This unique condo sleeps 2 in the master suite’s queen bedroom. The master suite also features a large walk-in closet and step in shower as well as a glass door exiting to the lanai. The second bedroom is set up as a lounge/office. High speed internet is also included so you can take advantage of streaming television services. Hardwired cable is not present. Eagle Ridge Villa is available for a minimum of a 90-day rental (3-4 months) beginning December 2020-March 2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14020 Eagle Ridge Lakes DR have any available units?
14020 Eagle Ridge Lakes DR has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14020 Eagle Ridge Lakes DR have?
Some of 14020 Eagle Ridge Lakes DR's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14020 Eagle Ridge Lakes DR currently offering any rent specials?
14020 Eagle Ridge Lakes DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14020 Eagle Ridge Lakes DR pet-friendly?
No, 14020 Eagle Ridge Lakes DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 14020 Eagle Ridge Lakes DR offer parking?
Yes, 14020 Eagle Ridge Lakes DR offers parking.
Does 14020 Eagle Ridge Lakes DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14020 Eagle Ridge Lakes DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14020 Eagle Ridge Lakes DR have a pool?
Yes, 14020 Eagle Ridge Lakes DR has a pool.
Does 14020 Eagle Ridge Lakes DR have accessible units?
No, 14020 Eagle Ridge Lakes DR does not have accessible units.
Does 14020 Eagle Ridge Lakes DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 14020 Eagle Ridge Lakes DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14020 Eagle Ridge Lakes DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 14020 Eagle Ridge Lakes DR does not have units with air conditioning.
