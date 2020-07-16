13625 Eagle Ridge DR

Amenities

in unit laundry gym pool clubhouse hot tub game room

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is the home that you had hoped to find. It is rare to find a home of this quality available for rent. This home features 2 master suites, large living room and dining area. There is a screen lanai for catching the evening breeze. Located near the pool and clubhouse. Washer and dryer are included. You will feel like you are living in a resort. This little piece of Paradise is located off of Daniels with easy access to interstate 75 or Airport and still not far from the Beaches The community has two pools, one of which is heated. There is a spa, workout area, cabanas with grilling area, as well as a clubhouse with library and game room. Musa is known as one of the friendliest communities in Fort Myers. The reasonable rent includes Cable and Internet provided by Direct TV. You do not want to miss this one. It will not last long.