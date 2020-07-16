All apartments in Lee County
13625 Eagle Ridge DR
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:23 PM

13625 Eagle Ridge DR

13625 Eagle Ridge Drive · (239) 936-5603
Location

13625 Eagle Ridge Drive, Lee County, FL 33912

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 323 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
game room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is the home that you had hoped to find. It is rare to find a home of this quality available for rent. This home features 2 master suites, large living room and dining area. There is a screen lanai for catching the evening breeze. Located near the pool and clubhouse. Washer and dryer are included. You will feel like you are living in a resort. This little piece of Paradise is located off of Daniels with easy access to interstate 75 or Airport and still not far from the Beaches The community has two pools, one of which is heated. There is a spa, workout area, cabanas with grilling area, as well as a clubhouse with library and game room. Musa is known as one of the friendliest communities in Fort Myers. The reasonable rent includes Cable and Internet provided by Direct TV. You do not want to miss this one. It will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13625 Eagle Ridge DR have any available units?
13625 Eagle Ridge DR has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13625 Eagle Ridge DR have?
Some of 13625 Eagle Ridge DR's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13625 Eagle Ridge DR currently offering any rent specials?
13625 Eagle Ridge DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13625 Eagle Ridge DR pet-friendly?
No, 13625 Eagle Ridge DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 13625 Eagle Ridge DR offer parking?
No, 13625 Eagle Ridge DR does not offer parking.
Does 13625 Eagle Ridge DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13625 Eagle Ridge DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13625 Eagle Ridge DR have a pool?
Yes, 13625 Eagle Ridge DR has a pool.
Does 13625 Eagle Ridge DR have accessible units?
No, 13625 Eagle Ridge DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13625 Eagle Ridge DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 13625 Eagle Ridge DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13625 Eagle Ridge DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 13625 Eagle Ridge DR does not have units with air conditioning.
