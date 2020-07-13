All apartments in Lee County
13545 Eagle Ridge Drive #827

13545 Eagle Ridge Drive · (239) 908-2136 ext. 4051
Location

13545 Eagle Ridge Drive, Lee County, FL 33912

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 13545 Eagle Ridge Drive - 13545 Eagle Ridge Dr., #827 #827 · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Clean and Bright 1/1 Seasonal Available Now! -
Available Now! This fully furnished, turnkey second floor one bedroom one bath with attached garage is move-in ready! This unit offers an open floor plan with roomy living and dining room, breakfast bar and screened lanai. The kitchen opens up over the sink and breakfast bar to the living area for great entertaining. The large bedroom offers a walk-in closet and the master bathroom has a combo shower and tub. The garage is oversized and allows room for extra storage. This beautiful community has all of the greatest amenities including 2 pools, hot tub, pickleball, tennis court, library, and exercise room. Musa at Daniels is perfectly located! Conveniently located near I-75, beaches FGCU and RSW airport and just a short distance to Twins and Red Sox Spring training stadiums. Nearby Eagle Ridge offers a golf course open to the public. No pets. $1,200/ month annual lease.

Available for Season & Annual
Rental Office Application: $75/adult
Security Deposit $1,200
Departure Cleaning: $175
Pet Deposit: $250
Assoc. Application: $100
Assoc. Pet Fee: $300
Sales Tax:
Gym Keys & Pool Passes extra

*Association fees subject to change without notice

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4627400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

