All apartments in Lee County
Find more places like 13264 White Marsh LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee County, FL
/
13264 White Marsh LN
Last updated July 10 2020 at 1:47 AM

13264 White Marsh LN

13264 White Marsh Lane · (239) 898-6158
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

13264 White Marsh Lane, Lee County, FL 33912

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3305 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
tennis court
Located off of Daniels Parkway, close to the new Whole Foods Plaza with shops and restaurants. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances. This is a two bedroom, 2 bath corner unit on the first floor overlooking the lake. Windows in every room make it light and bright. Plenty of closet space with a double wide closet in the master bedroom. Tile floors throughout with a washer and dryer inside the condo. Large living/dining room with 2 doors for kitchen access. Space in the kitchen for a small table, hutch or shelves. The screened in lanai is at the end of the building with a wooded area giving you more privacy to enjoy the screened in lanai. One covered parking space is assigned to the condo and there is plenty of guest parking. There is a community pool, screened in bbq area, tennis and pickleball courts and walking/biking paths. There is a pool, restaurant and bar at the main clubhouse along with an 18 hole executive golf course. Both the Red Sox and Twins stadiums are nearby. Short drive to the airport. This is a great community in a convenient location to much of what Ft Myers has to offer. Rent includes water, sewer and trash removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13264 White Marsh LN have any available units?
13264 White Marsh LN has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13264 White Marsh LN have?
Some of 13264 White Marsh LN's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13264 White Marsh LN currently offering any rent specials?
13264 White Marsh LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13264 White Marsh LN pet-friendly?
No, 13264 White Marsh LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 13264 White Marsh LN offer parking?
Yes, 13264 White Marsh LN offers parking.
Does 13264 White Marsh LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13264 White Marsh LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13264 White Marsh LN have a pool?
Yes, 13264 White Marsh LN has a pool.
Does 13264 White Marsh LN have accessible units?
No, 13264 White Marsh LN does not have accessible units.
Does 13264 White Marsh LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 13264 White Marsh LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13264 White Marsh LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 13264 White Marsh LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 13264 White Marsh LN?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr
Fort Myers, FL 33907
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd
Fort Myers, FL 33907
Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd
Fort Myers, FL 33905
Spectra
5500 Spectra Circle
Fort Myers, FL 33908
The Edison Apartments
5015 Mina Cir
Fort Myers, FL 33905
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way
Estero, FL 33928
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop
Fort Myers, FL 33966
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FLSt. James City, FLGateway, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLSan Carlos Park, FLMcGregor, FL
Lehigh Acres, FLTice, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FLRotonda, FLPelican Bay, FLVineyards, FLEnglewood, FLNorth Port, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLLely Resort, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity