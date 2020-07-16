13264 White Marsh LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill guest parking tennis court

Located off of Daniels Parkway, close to the new Whole Foods Plaza with shops and restaurants. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances. This is a two bedroom, 2 bath corner unit on the first floor overlooking the lake. Windows in every room make it light and bright. Plenty of closet space with a double wide closet in the master bedroom. Tile floors throughout with a washer and dryer inside the condo. Large living/dining room with 2 doors for kitchen access. Space in the kitchen for a small table, hutch or shelves. The screened in lanai is at the end of the building with a wooded area giving you more privacy to enjoy the screened in lanai. One covered parking space is assigned to the condo and there is plenty of guest parking. There is a community pool, screened in bbq area, tennis and pickleball courts and walking/biking paths. There is a pool, restaurant and bar at the main clubhouse along with an 18 hole executive golf course. Both the Red Sox and Twins stadiums are nearby. Short drive to the airport. This is a great community in a convenient location to much of what Ft Myers has to offer. Rent includes water, sewer and trash removal.