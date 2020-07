Amenities

This condo is in a great location with plenty of storage space and a large 1 car garage. This 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit is very spacious with a lake and fountain view. The unit has an open floor plan with crown molding, granite counter tops, all tile floors and hurricane impact resistant windows.. The master bedroom features a walk in closet, deep soaking tub and a dual sink vanity. Amenities include a pool, spa, fitness center and tennis courts.