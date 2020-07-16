12755 Kedleston CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious single family home on a corner lot now available off of the Daniels corridor. Split floor-plan with large master bedroom and room enough for a relaxing sitting area overlooking the pool area. Guest bedrooms are large rooms with enough space to fit all of your furniture. Open, island style kitchen is great for entertaining. Formal living has built in cabinets and storage. Triple slider in surround sound wired living room that opens to the in ground pool and waterfall display. Many of the upgraded ceiling lights are on dimmer switches to create certain ambiances. Solar panels provide pool warmth during those winter months. Your lanai is your private oasis with outdoor kitchen. This area also offers a full size pool bath. The home also has a large driveway and a private, side loading garage. Do not miss this opportunity to live in the highly sought after Cross Creek Estates. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment, SWFL International Airport and only 20 minutes to the beach.