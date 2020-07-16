All apartments in Lee County
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:44 AM

12755 Kedleston CIR

12755 Kedleston Circle · (239) 745-8903
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

12755 Kedleston Circle, Lee County, FL 33912

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2807 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious single family home on a corner lot now available off of the Daniels corridor. Split floor-plan with large master bedroom and room enough for a relaxing sitting area overlooking the pool area. Guest bedrooms are large rooms with enough space to fit all of your furniture. Open, island style kitchen is great for entertaining. Formal living has built in cabinets and storage. Triple slider in surround sound wired living room that opens to the in ground pool and waterfall display. Many of the upgraded ceiling lights are on dimmer switches to create certain ambiances. Solar panels provide pool warmth during those winter months. Your lanai is your private oasis with outdoor kitchen. This area also offers a full size pool bath. The home also has a large driveway and a private, side loading garage. Do not miss this opportunity to live in the highly sought after Cross Creek Estates. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment, SWFL International Airport and only 20 minutes to the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12755 Kedleston CIR have any available units?
12755 Kedleston CIR has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12755 Kedleston CIR have?
Some of 12755 Kedleston CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12755 Kedleston CIR currently offering any rent specials?
12755 Kedleston CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12755 Kedleston CIR pet-friendly?
No, 12755 Kedleston CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 12755 Kedleston CIR offer parking?
Yes, 12755 Kedleston CIR offers parking.
Does 12755 Kedleston CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12755 Kedleston CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12755 Kedleston CIR have a pool?
Yes, 12755 Kedleston CIR has a pool.
Does 12755 Kedleston CIR have accessible units?
No, 12755 Kedleston CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 12755 Kedleston CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12755 Kedleston CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 12755 Kedleston CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 12755 Kedleston CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
