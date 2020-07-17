All apartments in Lee County
12601 Mastique Beach Blvd Unit 1503

12601 Mastique Beach Blvd · (239) 481-6111
Location

12601 Mastique Beach Blvd, Lee County, FL 33908

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12601 Mastique Beach Blvd Unit 1503 · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1956 sqft

Amenities

gym
pool
pool table
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 15th floor condo in Mastique - Spectacular views from this 15th floor unit... from The Sanibel Island light house to the Gulf at Fort Myers Beach to the 21 acres community lake... this condo can be rented either furnished or unfurnished annually. Mastique offers many amenities including, a very rare for the area lake pool, in addition to the resort style community pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and much more. Only a bike ride from Bunch Beach, this unit is a dream for anyone wanting the true Florida lifestyle

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4494218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12601 Mastique Beach Blvd Unit 1503 have any available units?
12601 Mastique Beach Blvd Unit 1503 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12601 Mastique Beach Blvd Unit 1503 have?
Some of 12601 Mastique Beach Blvd Unit 1503's amenities include gym, pool, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12601 Mastique Beach Blvd Unit 1503 currently offering any rent specials?
12601 Mastique Beach Blvd Unit 1503 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12601 Mastique Beach Blvd Unit 1503 pet-friendly?
No, 12601 Mastique Beach Blvd Unit 1503 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 12601 Mastique Beach Blvd Unit 1503 offer parking?
No, 12601 Mastique Beach Blvd Unit 1503 does not offer parking.
Does 12601 Mastique Beach Blvd Unit 1503 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12601 Mastique Beach Blvd Unit 1503 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12601 Mastique Beach Blvd Unit 1503 have a pool?
Yes, 12601 Mastique Beach Blvd Unit 1503 has a pool.
Does 12601 Mastique Beach Blvd Unit 1503 have accessible units?
No, 12601 Mastique Beach Blvd Unit 1503 does not have accessible units.
Does 12601 Mastique Beach Blvd Unit 1503 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12601 Mastique Beach Blvd Unit 1503 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12601 Mastique Beach Blvd Unit 1503 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12601 Mastique Beach Blvd Unit 1503 does not have units with air conditioning.
