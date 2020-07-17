12601 Mastique Beach Blvd Unit 1503

Amenities

gym pool pool table tennis court clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 15th floor condo in Mastique - Spectacular views from this 15th floor unit... from The Sanibel Island light house to the Gulf at Fort Myers Beach to the 21 acres community lake... this condo can be rented either furnished or unfurnished annually. Mastique offers many amenities including, a very rare for the area lake pool, in addition to the resort style community pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and much more. Only a bike ride from Bunch Beach, this unit is a dream for anyone wanting the true Florida lifestyle



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4494218)