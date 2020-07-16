All apartments in Lee County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

11000 Via Tuscany LN

11000 Via Tuscany Lane · (239) 910-1180
Location

11000 Via Tuscany Lane, Lee County, FL 33913

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$10,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2747 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Embrace the finest in luxury waterfront living from this 1st floor luxurious condominium within the Award Winning Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club! Impeccable move-in ready condo shows like a model with extraordinary gorgeous furniture from around the world. This beautiful property boasts a large great room, open floor plan, 3 bedrooms plus a den, 3 baths and is spread over more than 2,700 square feet with neutral light and bright color scheme throughout. Great room with beautiful tile flooring and built-in entertainment center. Stunning master bath suite features separate glass shower enclosure and soaking tub. Expansive lanai presents breathtaking lake views and an outdoor kitchen with deep seating lanai furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11000 Via Tuscany LN have any available units?
11000 Via Tuscany LN has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11000 Via Tuscany LN have?
Some of 11000 Via Tuscany LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11000 Via Tuscany LN currently offering any rent specials?
11000 Via Tuscany LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11000 Via Tuscany LN pet-friendly?
No, 11000 Via Tuscany LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 11000 Via Tuscany LN offer parking?
No, 11000 Via Tuscany LN does not offer parking.
Does 11000 Via Tuscany LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11000 Via Tuscany LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11000 Via Tuscany LN have a pool?
No, 11000 Via Tuscany LN does not have a pool.
Does 11000 Via Tuscany LN have accessible units?
No, 11000 Via Tuscany LN does not have accessible units.
Does 11000 Via Tuscany LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11000 Via Tuscany LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 11000 Via Tuscany LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 11000 Via Tuscany LN does not have units with air conditioning.
