11000 Via Tuscany LN

Amenities
Embrace the finest in luxury waterfront living from this 1st floor luxurious condominium within the Award Winning Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club! Impeccable move-in ready condo shows like a model with extraordinary gorgeous furniture from around the world. This beautiful property boasts a large great room, open floor plan, 3 bedrooms plus a den, 3 baths and is spread over more than 2,700 square feet with neutral light and bright color scheme throughout. Great room with beautiful tile flooring and built-in entertainment center. Stunning master bath suite features separate glass shower enclosure and soaking tub. Expansive lanai presents breathtaking lake views and an outdoor kitchen with deep seating lanai furniture.