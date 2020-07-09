10311 Via Romano CT

Amenities

Available for Seasonal or Annual Lease. This beautiful well-appointed luxury Corsica Model home offers 3 bedrooms plus a den, two and a half baths, with a split bedroom layout. Meticulously maintained, this residence boasts an open floor plan w/ over 1,900 sq. ft. of living space. Featuring an eat-in kitchen, granite counter tops, tray ceilings, dining room, laundry room and a 2 car garage. Master suite showcases his and her closets, and ample windows allowing for lots of natural lighting. From your own private lanai, embrace panoramic sunset views over the lake, with the Arthur Hills Signature golf course in the distance. Miromar Lakes offers resort-style living with unparalleled amenities such as miles of white sandy beaches, 700 acres of freshwater lakes, a 10,000 sq. ft. beachfront infinity pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis courts, pickle-ball, bocce courts, full- service Salon and Spa, two restaurants, food and beverage poolside service, towel service and so much more!