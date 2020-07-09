All apartments in Lee County
10311 Via Romano CT
10311 Via Romano CT

10311 Via Romano Court · (920) 540-6822
Location

10311 Via Romano Court, Lee County, FL 33913

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1965 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Available for Seasonal or Annual Lease. This beautiful well-appointed luxury Corsica Model home offers 3 bedrooms plus a den, two and a half baths, with a split bedroom layout. Meticulously maintained, this residence boasts an open floor plan w/ over 1,900 sq. ft. of living space. Featuring an eat-in kitchen, granite counter tops, tray ceilings, dining room, laundry room and a 2 car garage. Master suite showcases his and her closets, and ample windows allowing for lots of natural lighting. From your own private lanai, embrace panoramic sunset views over the lake, with the Arthur Hills Signature golf course in the distance. Miromar Lakes offers resort-style living with unparalleled amenities such as miles of white sandy beaches, 700 acres of freshwater lakes, a 10,000 sq. ft. beachfront infinity pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis courts, pickle-ball, bocce courts, full- service Salon and Spa, two restaurants, food and beverage poolside service, towel service and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10311 Via Romano CT have any available units?
10311 Via Romano CT has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10311 Via Romano CT have?
Some of 10311 Via Romano CT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10311 Via Romano CT currently offering any rent specials?
10311 Via Romano CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10311 Via Romano CT pet-friendly?
No, 10311 Via Romano CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 10311 Via Romano CT offer parking?
Yes, 10311 Via Romano CT offers parking.
Does 10311 Via Romano CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10311 Via Romano CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10311 Via Romano CT have a pool?
Yes, 10311 Via Romano CT has a pool.
Does 10311 Via Romano CT have accessible units?
No, 10311 Via Romano CT does not have accessible units.
Does 10311 Via Romano CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10311 Via Romano CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10311 Via Romano CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10311 Via Romano CT does not have units with air conditioning.
