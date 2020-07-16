All apartments in Lee County
Last updated May 2 2020 at 10:30 PM

10100 Valiant CT

10100 Valiant Court · (201) 394-9606
Location

10100 Valiant Court, Lee County, FL 33913

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1654 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
pool table
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Location Location Location!!!! !st floor condo can be furnished or unfurnished now available for an annual rental. 3 bedrooms 2 baths close to all Miromar Lakes fabulous amenities. Miromar Lakes is masterfully designed around 700 acres of fresh water for boating featuring a stunning Clubhouse, the Blue Water Beach Grill, a 10,000 sq. ft. infinity pool and spa, fitness center, tennis courts, European Spa & Salon, movie theatre, billiard table, card room, informal, formal and private dining, fishing, skiing and swimming, miles of beautiful white sandy beach with cabanas. Golf Membership is available and located close to RSW Airport and extensive shopping and entertainment options. It is understandable why Miromar was voted #1 Community in the US.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10100 Valiant CT have any available units?
10100 Valiant CT has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10100 Valiant CT have?
Some of 10100 Valiant CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10100 Valiant CT currently offering any rent specials?
10100 Valiant CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10100 Valiant CT pet-friendly?
No, 10100 Valiant CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 10100 Valiant CT offer parking?
No, 10100 Valiant CT does not offer parking.
Does 10100 Valiant CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10100 Valiant CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10100 Valiant CT have a pool?
Yes, 10100 Valiant CT has a pool.
Does 10100 Valiant CT have accessible units?
No, 10100 Valiant CT does not have accessible units.
Does 10100 Valiant CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10100 Valiant CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10100 Valiant CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10100 Valiant CT does not have units with air conditioning.
