10090 Valiant CT

AVAILABLE JULY - SEPTEMBER 2020 ONLY! Stunning light and bright 2nd floor 3 bedroom condo with a den, 3 baths and a 2 car garage! Open floor plan with 10’ ceilings and natural lighting throughout. Custom tray ceilings with crown molding, double slider doors to a large screened in lanai with acrylic sliders, custom kitchen cabinets, NEW stainless steel appliances and a newer high efficiency A/C unit. Enjoy the perfect location of this home with a private water view located within a short stroll to the award winning Miromar Lakes Beach Clubhouse. Miromar offers unparalleled amenities such as tennis courts, pickleball, state-of-the-art fitness center, golf, full service spa, marine services, boat docks, boat rentals, infinity pool with poolside service, 2 restaurants, and miles of white sandy beaches with cabanas and hammocks throughout. Miromar Lakes has a year round active social calendar with events and entertainment suitable for everyone. If resort style living is what you like, Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club is where you want to be!