Lee County, FL
10090 Valiant CT
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:41 AM

10090 Valiant CT

10090 Valiant Court · (920) 540-6822
Location

10090 Valiant Court, Lee County, FL 33913

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2134 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
AVAILABLE JULY - SEPTEMBER 2020 ONLY! Stunning light and bright 2nd floor 3 bedroom condo with a den, 3 baths and a 2 car garage! Open floor plan with 10’ ceilings and natural lighting throughout. Custom tray ceilings with crown molding, double slider doors to a large screened in lanai with acrylic sliders, custom kitchen cabinets, NEW stainless steel appliances and a newer high efficiency A/C unit. Enjoy the perfect location of this home with a private water view located within a short stroll to the award winning Miromar Lakes Beach Clubhouse. Miromar offers unparalleled amenities such as tennis courts, pickleball, state-of-the-art fitness center, golf, full service spa, marine services, boat docks, boat rentals, infinity pool with poolside service, 2 restaurants, and miles of white sandy beaches with cabanas and hammocks throughout. Miromar Lakes has a year round active social calendar with events and entertainment suitable for everyone. If resort style living is what you like, Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club is where you want to be!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10090 Valiant CT have any available units?
10090 Valiant CT has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10090 Valiant CT have?
Some of 10090 Valiant CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10090 Valiant CT currently offering any rent specials?
10090 Valiant CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10090 Valiant CT pet-friendly?
No, 10090 Valiant CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 10090 Valiant CT offer parking?
Yes, 10090 Valiant CT offers parking.
Does 10090 Valiant CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10090 Valiant CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10090 Valiant CT have a pool?
Yes, 10090 Valiant CT has a pool.
Does 10090 Valiant CT have accessible units?
No, 10090 Valiant CT does not have accessible units.
Does 10090 Valiant CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10090 Valiant CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10090 Valiant CT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10090 Valiant CT has units with air conditioning.
