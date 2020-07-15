10060 Valiant CT

Amenities

Beautiful and well appointed 1st floor coach home with brand new furniture, custom paint, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, screened lanai with water view and your own Golf Cart to enjoy during your stay!! Enjoy this perfectly situated home located within walking distance to the award winning Miromar Lakes Beach Clubhouse with unparalleled amenities such as tennis courts, pickle-ball, state-of-the-art fitness center, full service spa, marine services, boat docks, boat rentals, infinity pool with poolside food and beverage service, 2 restaurants, sand volleyball, water sports and miles of white sandy beaches lined with cabanas and hammocks throughout. Miromar Lakes has a year round active social calendar with events and entertainment suitable for everyone. If resort style living is what you like, Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club is where you want to be!