Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:13 PM

10060 Valiant CT

10060 Valiant Court · (239) 910-1180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10060 Valiant Court, Lee County, FL 33913

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$5,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1548 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful and well appointed 1st floor coach home with brand new furniture, custom paint, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, screened lanai with water view and your own Golf Cart to enjoy during your stay!! Enjoy this perfectly situated home located within walking distance to the award winning Miromar Lakes Beach Clubhouse with unparalleled amenities such as tennis courts, pickle-ball, state-of-the-art fitness center, full service spa, marine services, boat docks, boat rentals, infinity pool with poolside food and beverage service, 2 restaurants, sand volleyball, water sports and miles of white sandy beaches lined with cabanas and hammocks throughout. Miromar Lakes has a year round active social calendar with events and entertainment suitable for everyone. If resort style living is what you like, Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club is where you want to be!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10060 Valiant CT have any available units?
10060 Valiant CT has a unit available for $5,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10060 Valiant CT have?
Some of 10060 Valiant CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10060 Valiant CT currently offering any rent specials?
10060 Valiant CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10060 Valiant CT pet-friendly?
No, 10060 Valiant CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 10060 Valiant CT offer parking?
No, 10060 Valiant CT does not offer parking.
Does 10060 Valiant CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10060 Valiant CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10060 Valiant CT have a pool?
Yes, 10060 Valiant CT has a pool.
Does 10060 Valiant CT have accessible units?
No, 10060 Valiant CT does not have accessible units.
Does 10060 Valiant CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10060 Valiant CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10060 Valiant CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10060 Valiant CT does not have units with air conditioning.
