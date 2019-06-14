6575 28th St N

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Duplex - Available now! - Monthly Rent $1,250



2 Bedrooms/ 2 Full Bathrooms/ Open Floor Plan/ Vaulted Ceilings/ Washer & Dryer/ Walk in Master Closet/ Car Garage/ Rear screened porch/ Lawn care included, Small pets allowed upon approval.



Easy access to 275 and US 19 /20 minutes to Tampa-Clearwater-Seminole/10 minutes to Downtown St. Pete.



Requirements for approval:



- Application fee of $45

- Valid form of identification (ie: Driver's License.)

- Copy of 2 most recent pay stubs

- Copy of 2 most recent bank statements



Security deposit and first month's rent due upon completing approval process and signing of lease agreement.



* Showing to be requested by appointment (lplaza@belleairgroup.com)



(RLNE4939325)