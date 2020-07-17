All apartments in Lealman
Find more places like 5220 NEIL DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lealman, FL
/
5220 NEIL DRIVE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:29 PM

5220 NEIL DRIVE

5220 Neil Drive · (727) 647-2009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lealman
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5220 Neil Drive, Lealman, FL 33714

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Heritage Oaks is a desirable gated town-home community in a highly convenient location close to I-275, US 19, downtown, beaches, stadium, entertainment, restaurants, and shopping. This town-home community offers secured gated entry, a clubhouse, and a pool. The best part of this 1700+ town-home is the fact that all of the major necessities are located on the main level. The kitchen, master bedroom, master bath, half bath, and indoor laundry closet are ALL on the first floor. The updated kitchen offers ample cabinetry, a breakfast bar, and stainless-steel GE appliances. Overlooking the kitchen is an open concept dining/living combo with beautiful and durable updated wood vinyl flooring. Enjoy your morning coffee out your sliding glass doors onto your screened in patio off of the living room. The downstairs master suite is truly a retreat with dual closets, and a large walk-in shower. Throughout this town-home you will see custom plantation shutters on the windows adding extra character and charm. Upstairs you will find a loft area that leads to two good sized bedrooms. With vaulted ceilings and carpet throughout, the upstairs is very open and bright with vaulted ceilings. The upstairs full bath has an upgraded vanity and solid surface counter tops. Looking for extra storage? This town-home has an attached 2 car garage along with extra storage closets on the second floor. So many fall in love with the Heritage Oaks community due to its ideal location, you can hop on or off I-275 quickly yet you are nestled back behind a private security-coded gate for peace & serenity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5220 NEIL DRIVE have any available units?
5220 NEIL DRIVE has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5220 NEIL DRIVE have?
Some of 5220 NEIL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5220 NEIL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5220 NEIL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5220 NEIL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5220 NEIL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lealman.
Does 5220 NEIL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5220 NEIL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5220 NEIL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5220 NEIL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5220 NEIL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5220 NEIL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5220 NEIL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5220 NEIL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5220 NEIL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5220 NEIL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5220 NEIL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5220 NEIL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5220 NEIL DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lealman 2 BedroomsLealman 3 Bedrooms
Lealman Apartments with BalconiesLealman Apartments with Parking
Lealman Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLSouth Sarasota, FLBardmoor, FLHernando Beach, FL
North Weeki Wachee, FLSarasota Springs, FLBee Ridge, FLLake Magdalene, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FLBeacon Square, FLPasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity