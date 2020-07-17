5220 NEIL DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Heritage Oaks is a desirable gated town-home community in a highly convenient location close to I-275, US 19, downtown, beaches, stadium, entertainment, restaurants, and shopping. This town-home community offers secured gated entry, a clubhouse, and a pool. The best part of this 1700+ town-home is the fact that all of the major necessities are located on the main level. The kitchen, master bedroom, master bath, half bath, and indoor laundry closet are ALL on the first floor. The updated kitchen offers ample cabinetry, a breakfast bar, and stainless-steel GE appliances. Overlooking the kitchen is an open concept dining/living combo with beautiful and durable updated wood vinyl flooring. Enjoy your morning coffee out your sliding glass doors onto your screened in patio off of the living room. The downstairs master suite is truly a retreat with dual closets, and a large walk-in shower. Throughout this town-home you will see custom plantation shutters on the windows adding extra character and charm. Upstairs you will find a loft area that leads to two good sized bedrooms. With vaulted ceilings and carpet throughout, the upstairs is very open and bright with vaulted ceilings. The upstairs full bath has an upgraded vanity and solid surface counter tops. Looking for extra storage? This town-home has an attached 2 car garage along with extra storage closets on the second floor. So many fall in love with the Heritage Oaks community due to its ideal location, you can hop on or off I-275 quickly yet you are nestled back behind a private security-coded gate for peace & serenity.