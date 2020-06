Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

2BD/1BA/1CG - Pets OK. Freshly painted interior and new cordless mini-blinds vaulted ceilings in the living room, central AC, natural gas hot water heater and stove, fenced in yard, sliding glass doors leading to elevated deck in the back yard, washer and dryer hook up in the garage. Background and credit check is required.