4100 40TH STREET N

AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED OCTOBER 1 2019 SUNNY, SPACIOUS, RENOVATED home. Completely turn key and available immediately! 9 minutes to DOWNTOWN St.Pete close to the very vibrant food and art scene, 11 minutes to St. Pete Beach, 10 min to Tropicana Field! EXCELLENT shopping, schools, beaches, parks and restaurants near by! Home sits on a corner lot with a massive backyard and is completely fenced in. Private in ground fiberglass pool is perfect for entertaining! Home is 2 bedrooms and 2 washrooms plus bonus room. Bonus room can be converted into a third bedroom or office space and has its own separate entrance. Both bedrooms have lots of storage and master has an en suite washroom. Home is completely stocked with all the essentials as it is currently being leased on a short term basis on air b n b. Looking for professional, long term triple A tenant - however lease is flexible! Home can be furnished or unfurnished! All items pictured in photos can be included, 50 inch TV, dining room table, mattresses, bed frames, antique chairs, outdoor patio furniture ect. Washer and dryer is on site in a smaller room. There is also an outside storage area that holds all of the pool equipment and filters. Weekly pool maintenance included! Home has been recently painted and had many upgrades done NEW AC (2019) NEW Roof (2018) New Floors (2018) ect. Small pets allowed.