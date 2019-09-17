All apartments in Lealman
Lealman, FL
4100 40TH STREET N
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:16 AM

4100 40TH STREET N

4100 40th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

4100 40th Street North, Lealman, FL 33714
Lealman

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED OCTOBER 1 2019 SUNNY, SPACIOUS, RENOVATED home. Completely turn key and available immediately! 9 minutes to DOWNTOWN St.Pete close to the very vibrant food and art scene, 11 minutes to St. Pete Beach, 10 min to Tropicana Field! EXCELLENT shopping, schools, beaches, parks and restaurants near by! Home sits on a corner lot with a massive backyard and is completely fenced in. Private in ground fiberglass pool is perfect for entertaining! Home is 2 bedrooms and 2 washrooms plus bonus room. Bonus room can be converted into a third bedroom or office space and has its own separate entrance. Both bedrooms have lots of storage and master has an en suite washroom. Home is completely stocked with all the essentials as it is currently being leased on a short term basis on air b n b. Looking for professional, long term triple A tenant - however lease is flexible! Home can be furnished or unfurnished! All items pictured in photos can be included, 50 inch TV, dining room table, mattresses, bed frames, antique chairs, outdoor patio furniture ect. Washer and dryer is on site in a smaller room. There is also an outside storage area that holds all of the pool equipment and filters. Weekly pool maintenance included! Home has been recently painted and had many upgrades done NEW AC (2019) NEW Roof (2018) New Floors (2018) ect. Small pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 40TH STREET N have any available units?
4100 40TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 4100 40TH STREET N have?
Some of 4100 40TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4100 40TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
4100 40TH STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 40TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4100 40TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 4100 40TH STREET N offer parking?
No, 4100 40TH STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 4100 40TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4100 40TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 40TH STREET N have a pool?
Yes, 4100 40TH STREET N has a pool.
Does 4100 40TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 4100 40TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 40TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4100 40TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
Does 4100 40TH STREET N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4100 40TH STREET N has units with air conditioning.
