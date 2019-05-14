3278 56th Ave N

Amenities

Move in ready!!NO FLOOD INSURANCE REQUIRED!! Charming 3/2 bungalow home over 1500 sqft beautifully landscaped located in a well-established neighborhood & has been completely updated from top to bottom to modern standard.This retreats includes brand new roof,energy efficient windows,new flooring throughout,new bathrooms w/granite countertops & 2 bath tubs jet jacuzzi,updated electrical panel,recessed LED lighting,new outlets,new ceiling fans.New PVC plumbing,tankless water heater,5 inch baseboards, driveway,new deck & new landscaping & carport.It features an amazing kitchen w/brand new Whirlpool stainless steel appliances,granite countertops,backsplash,new modern faucet & sink.Solid wood cabinets w/extra storage & breakfast bar is perfect to get family together. Wood burning fireplace w/original decorative stones & nice layout opened through the sliding door to the the really big fenced backyard w/back alley access perfect to park through double gate the RV,boat or add the additional vehicle.There is always extra space to add the pool, deck or build detached garage.Master bedroom is spacious w/separate sitting area and walking closet with new entire bathroom.Second bath has a separate shower area & a big vanity and built in shelves for more storages . Everything is turn ready to go with low home insurance and really affordable utility bills.Rooms dimensions are approximate .Easy access to I -275, US -19 north or south,10 minutes from downtown St .Pete, Tampa airport & 15 min to the white sandy beaches.



