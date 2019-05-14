All apartments in Lealman
Find more places like 3278 56th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lealman, FL
/
3278 56th Ave N
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

3278 56th Ave N

3278 56th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lealman
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3278 56th Avenue North, Lealman, FL 33714
Arcadian Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move in ready!!NO FLOOD INSURANCE REQUIRED!! Charming 3/2 bungalow home over 1500 sqft beautifully landscaped located in a well-established neighborhood & has been completely updated from top to bottom to modern standard.This retreats includes brand new roof,energy efficient windows,new flooring throughout,new bathrooms w/granite countertops & 2 bath tubs jet jacuzzi,updated electrical panel,recessed LED lighting,new outlets,new ceiling fans.New PVC plumbing,tankless water heater,5 inch baseboards, driveway,new deck & new landscaping & carport.It features an amazing kitchen w/brand new Whirlpool stainless steel appliances,granite countertops,backsplash,new modern faucet & sink.Solid wood cabinets w/extra storage & breakfast bar is perfect to get family together. Wood burning fireplace w/original decorative stones & nice layout opened through the sliding door to the the really big fenced backyard w/back alley access perfect to park through double gate the RV,boat or add the additional vehicle.There is always extra space to add the pool, deck or build detached garage.Master bedroom is spacious w/separate sitting area and walking closet with new entire bathroom.Second bath has a separate shower area & a big vanity and built in shelves for more storages . Everything is turn ready to go with low home insurance and really affordable utility bills.Rooms dimensions are approximate .Easy access to I -275, US -19 north or south,10 minutes from downtown St .Pete, Tampa airport & 15 min to the white sandy beaches.

Listing Courtesy of COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Listing Courtesy Of COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3278 56th Ave N have any available units?
3278 56th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 3278 56th Ave N have?
Some of 3278 56th Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3278 56th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3278 56th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3278 56th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3278 56th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 3278 56th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3278 56th Ave N offers parking.
Does 3278 56th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3278 56th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3278 56th Ave N have a pool?
Yes, 3278 56th Ave N has a pool.
Does 3278 56th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3278 56th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3278 56th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3278 56th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3278 56th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3278 56th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lealman 1 BedroomsLealman 2 Bedrooms
Lealman Apartments with ParkingLealman Dog Friendly Apartments
Lealman Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FL
Holmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg