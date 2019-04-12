All apartments in Lealman
Last updated April 12 2019 at 1:04 AM

3192 49th Ave N

3192 49th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3192 49th Avenue North, Lealman, FL 33714

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Back On The Market! Beautiful 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home Close To Downtown And The Beaches! Easy Access To Main Roadways, Allowing For An Easy Commute In And Around The Tampa Bay Area! Recently Renovated, This Home Offers Granite Countertops And Stainless Steel Appliances In The Kitchen, With Matching Granite In The Bathrooms. Brand New A/c, And The Seller Is Providing A 1 Year Home Warranty! The Back Patio Area Is Covered And Raised, Providing A Fantastic Area For Entertaining And Family Fun! The Yard Is Fenced, So Bring The Puppy Dogs!! The Washer And Dryer Are Included As Well, Allowing You To Move Right In And Enjoy Your New Home! Everything Has Been Updated, So The Maintenance List Will Be Short And Sweet! Updated Properties At This Price Point Are Far And Few Between. Don't Wait!

Listing Courtesy Of COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

