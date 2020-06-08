All apartments in Laurel
Home
/
Laurel, FL
/
215 RUBENS DRIVE
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:53 PM

215 RUBENS DRIVE

215 Rubens Drive · (941) 822-5221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Laurel
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Garage
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

215 Rubens Drive, Laurel, FL 34275

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit F · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1290 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
pool
Top-grade interior, prime location, quality association, excellent value -- you will like this unit for sure. Modern, upgraded, kitchen and baths with new granite, lighting, and cabinetry. Freshly painted. Exquisite low-maintenance plank flooring. Upgraded electrical switches and outlets. Your new rental home is ready and waiting for you to move right in. One of the nicest features is the large rear lanai/balcony overlooking beautiful Oscar Scherer State Park -- you are likely to catch glimpses of wild turkey, bald eagles, Florida bobcats, coyotes, even tortoises. The rear lanai/balcony area includes a storage room (a must for condo living) and there's also a front lanai/balcony area with your private laundry. The rooms are large. The building is made of block and concrete, so it's built strong for when the Florida wind blows. The association re-roofed and painted all of the buildings just a few years ago -- this is a very well maintained and respectable community. A covered, assigned carport spot is included and there is additional open parking. Of course, there's a community pool! NOTE: Laundry hook-ups provided for tenant's appliances. Existing washer works and can be left as a courtesy item only (will not be replaced/repaired) or removed prior to move-in.

Unfurnished. Utilities not included. Small Pet (one) might be accepted. This is a non-smoking unit. Not available for Section 8.

To Apply:
EACH prospective resident who is 18yrs old + must fill out a separate application.
Make sure to upload ALL required documents. Not doing so will delay your application.
You will hear back within 48 business hours of your application.

Basic Qualification Criteria:
GROSS income (before taxes) should be approximately 3-times rent.
We conduct national, criminal, eviction, credit and employment checks for all prospective residents.

Application Fee, Rent & Deposits:
Rent: $1,295/m
Base Deposit: $1,650 (with good credit)
Pet Fee: First pet $250 (if applicable)
Additional Pet Rent: $25/m (if applicable)
Background Checks: $75 (each person 18yrs+)
Association: NOTE -- the condo association has it's own application process. We will put you in touch with them after you have applied with us.
Your deposit is due at lease signing. First months rent is due the day you move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 RUBENS DRIVE have any available units?
215 RUBENS DRIVE has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 215 RUBENS DRIVE have?
Some of 215 RUBENS DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 RUBENS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
215 RUBENS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 RUBENS DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 RUBENS DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 215 RUBENS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 215 RUBENS DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 215 RUBENS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 RUBENS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 RUBENS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 215 RUBENS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 215 RUBENS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 215 RUBENS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 215 RUBENS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 RUBENS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 RUBENS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 RUBENS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
