215 RUBENS DRIVE

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 carport parking pool

Top-grade interior, prime location, quality association, excellent value -- you will like this unit for sure. Modern, upgraded, kitchen and baths with new granite, lighting, and cabinetry. Freshly painted. Exquisite low-maintenance plank flooring. Upgraded electrical switches and outlets. Your new rental home is ready and waiting for you to move right in. One of the nicest features is the large rear lanai/balcony overlooking beautiful Oscar Scherer State Park -- you are likely to catch glimpses of wild turkey, bald eagles, Florida bobcats, coyotes, even tortoises. The rear lanai/balcony area includes a storage room (a must for condo living) and there's also a front lanai/balcony area with your private laundry. The rooms are large. The building is made of block and concrete, so it's built strong for when the Florida wind blows. The association re-roofed and painted all of the buildings just a few years ago -- this is a very well maintained and respectable community. A covered, assigned carport spot is included and there is additional open parking. Of course, there's a community pool! NOTE: Laundry hook-ups provided for tenant's appliances. Existing washer works and can be left as a courtesy item only (will not be replaced/repaired) or removed prior to move-in.



Unfurnished. Utilities not included. Small Pet (one) might be accepted. This is a non-smoking unit. Not available for Section 8.



To Apply:

EACH prospective resident who is 18yrs old + must fill out a separate application.

Make sure to upload ALL required documents. Not doing so will delay your application.

You will hear back within 48 business hours of your application.



Basic Qualification Criteria:

GROSS income (before taxes) should be approximately 3-times rent.

We conduct national, criminal, eviction, credit and employment checks for all prospective residents.



Application Fee, Rent & Deposits:

Rent: $1,295/m

Base Deposit: $1,650 (with good credit)

Pet Fee: First pet $250 (if applicable)

Additional Pet Rent: $25/m (if applicable)

Background Checks: $75 (each person 18yrs+)

Association: NOTE -- the condo association has it's own application process. We will put you in touch with them after you have applied with us.

Your deposit is due at lease signing. First months rent is due the day you move in.